On November 15, 2025, the Romanian Athenaeum will become the scene of an exceptional musical encounter: the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova, one of the most refined and appreciated European chamber ensembles, will hold a concert in Romania for the first time, under the baton of Maestro Carlo Fabiano – co-founder, artistic director and concertmaster of the ensemble.

Along with the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova, the Romanian Athenaeum will also host the cellist and pianist Stefano Guarino, an Italian artist of rare sensitivity, laureate of several international competitions and former soloist in prestigious ensembles such as the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and the Camerata Salzburg.

Founded in 1981 at the legendary “Bibiena” Theatre in Mantua, the orchestra is considered a true ambassador of the Italian spirit in chamber music—blending impeccable technique, stylistic elegance, and artistic sensitivity into a unique sonic expression.

Under the baton of Maestro Carlo Fabiano—co-founder, artistic director, and concertmaster of the ensemble—the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova has won the admiration of audiences and critics worldwide. Maestro Carlo Fabiano is renowned for his interpretive refinement and devotion to chamber music, and he has been awarded the prestigious “Franco Abbiati” Prize, one of Italy’s most distinguished musical honors.

Throughout its career, the orchestra has collaborated with legendary international artists such as Gidon Kremer, Joshua Bell, Maria João Pires, Astor Piazzolla, Leonidas Kavakos, Mischa Maisky, Angela Hewitt, Shlomo Mintz, and Sol Gabetta, cementing its reputation as an elite ensemble on the European classical stage.

In Bucharest, the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova will perform alongside cellist and pianist Stefano Guarino, an Italian artist known for his rare sensitivity and remarkable stage presence. Winner of numerous international competitions and former soloist with prestigious ensembles including the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Camerata Salzburg, Stefano Guarino will perform Gioachino Rossini’s moving piece Une larme (“A Tear”), a work in which delicacy and intensity converge in a moment of pure grace.

The evening’s program will include:

Antonio Vivaldi – Concerto in A Major for String Orchestra, RV 158

Gioachino Rossini – Une larme (“A Tear”) for Cello and String Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Divertimento in D Major, K. 136

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Serenade for String Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48

The Bucharest audience will have the opportunity to experience an evening dedicated to refinement, expressiveness, and perfect harmony—a true celebration of chamber music at the highest international level.

Tickets are available on Eventim.ro.