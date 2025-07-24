Preview of “The Barber of Seville” in Constanța Directed by Bestselling Author Igor Bergler and Conducted by Daniel Jinga
Opera lovers are in for a treat on August 1, 2025, at the Constanța Summer Theatre, starting at 9:00 PM, with a spectacular preview performance of “The Barber of Seville”, directed by Igor Bergler – a bestselling Romanian author whose books have topped sales charts over the past 30 years. At the conductor’s stand of the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra will be Maestro Daniel Jinga.
“Do you want to laugh with tears in your eyes while the music of the most famous and rhythmic opera tickles your ears? Then don’t miss the preview of the most spectacular staging of The Barber of Seville!”, Igor Bergler made the announcement.
“The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comic operas, composed by Gioachino Rossini in 1816. Inspired by the play of the same name by Pierre Beaumarchais, the story is set in mid-18th century Seville.
At the heart of the action is the famous Figaro, a barber renowned for his cleverness in business, schemes, and love messages.
Figaro joins forces with the young and lovestruck Count Almaviva, who seeks to win over the beautiful Rosina and rescue her from the clutches of her guardian, the old and jealous Doctor Bartolo, who hopes to marry her himself.
Through comic disguises and delightful entanglements, their plan takes shape, filled with serenades, secret notes, and mischievous plots.
Cast:
Iordache Basalic, Maria Miron Sârbu, Andrei Fermeșanu, Iustinian Zetea, Daniel Pascariu, Miruna Dascălu, Daniel Filipescu, Anca Florescu
Conductor: Daniel Jinga
✍️ Composer: Gioachino Rossini
Libretto: Cesare Sterbini, after the play by Pierre Beaumarchais
Set & Costume Design: Daria Pau
Video Design: Radu Spiridon
Choreography: Andrea Gavriliu
Assistant Director: Claudia Machedon
