Opera lovers are in for a treat on August 1, 2025, at the Constanța Summer Theatre, starting at 9:00 PM, with a spectacular preview performance of “The Barber of Seville”, directed by Igor Bergler – a bestselling Romanian author whose books have topped sales charts over the past 30 years. At the conductor’s stand of the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra will be Maestro Daniel Jinga.

“Do you want to laugh with tears in your eyes while the music of the most famous and rhythmic opera tickles your ears? Then don’t miss the preview of the most spectacular staging of The Barber of Seville!”, Igor Bergler made the announcement.

“The Barber of Seville” is one of the most beloved comic operas, composed by Gioachino Rossini in 1816. Inspired by the play of the same name by Pierre Beaumarchais, the story is set in mid-18th century Seville.

At the heart of the action is the famous Figaro, a barber renowned for his cleverness in business, schemes, and love messages.

Figaro joins forces with the young and lovestruck Count Almaviva, who seeks to win over the beautiful Rosina and rescue her from the clutches of her guardian, the old and jealous Doctor Bartolo, who hopes to marry her himself.

Through comic disguises and delightful entanglements, their plan takes shape, filled with serenades, secret notes, and mischievous plots.

ChatGPT said: Act I: At dawn, Count Almaviva appears beneath Rosina’s balcony to serenade her, hoping to win her heart without revealing his noble identity. The serenade captures Rosina’s attention—but also ignites the fury of her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. The arrival of Figaro brings a bold idea: Almaviva will enter the house disguised as a soldier. Dressed in military uniform, he demands lodging in Bartolo’s house, sparking chaos involving Figaro, Don Basilio, the housekeeper Berta, and eventually the police, who attempt to arrest Almaviva—only for him to avoid it by revealing his noble signet ring. Act II: Almaviva returns in a new disguise—as Rosina’s music teacher, supposedly sent by Don Basilio. The ruse works: he gains Bartolo’s trust and spends time with Rosina. Meanwhile, Figaro, pretending to shave Bartolo, steals the key to the balcony door to prepare the lovers’ escape. When Bartolo becomes suspicious and learns of Rosina’s plans to elope, he rushes to fetch a notary to speed up the wedding. But he is too late: Rosina and Almaviva are already married in Bartolo’s own home, with Figaro and a bribed Don Basilio as witnesses. In the end, Bartolo accepts the marriage—and the generous dowry offered by the wealthy Count Almaviva.

Cast:

Iordache Basalic, Maria Miron Sârbu, Andrei Fermeșanu, Iustinian Zetea, Daniel Pascariu, Miruna Dascălu, Daniel Filipescu, Anca Florescu

Conductor: Daniel Jinga

✍️ Composer: Gioachino Rossini

Libretto: Cesare Sterbini, after the play by Pierre Beaumarchais

Set & Costume Design: Daria Pau

Video Design: Radu Spiridon

Choreography: Andrea Gavriliu

Assistant Director: Claudia Machedon

️ Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bilet.ro/eveniment/barbierul-din-sevilla-16234.