Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet: A Love Story at the Bucharest Opera

The National Opera of Bucharest continues to celebrate love in the month of February, the month of lovers, with performances that express the most uplifting human experience: love. Between February 17-23, 2025, the stage of the National Opera of Bucharest will host a variety of opera and ballet performances centered around this theme, including Coppélia by Léo Delibes (February 19), Eugene Onegin by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (February 20), Callas – Oana Pellea by Terrence McNally (February 21), Samson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns (February 22), and Romeo and Juliet by Sergei Prokofiev (February 23).

Coppélia (by Léo Delibes) – Wednesday, February 19, 18:30

The ballet by French composer Léo Delibes was an immediate success following its Parisian premiere in 1870. Some musical fragments from Coppélia became almost instantly popular, especially the Eastern European folk dance sequences in Act I (such as the mazurka and czardas) and the mechanical doll waltz in Act II (performed with an automatic clock cadence). Inspired by the novella The Sandman by German romantic writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, Coppélia is a dark psychological fantasy highlighting a man’s destructive passion for a mechanical doll (which is realistically built). This same fantastic narrative was also explored in Jacques Offenbach’s opera Les contes d’Hoffmann (also staged by the National Opera of Bucharest, on February 27), which retained the tragic and surreal mood of the original. Delibes, however, presented a more amusing and somewhat sweet version of the story, which continues to delight audiences.

Eugene Onegin (by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky) – Thursday, February 20, 18:30

With superb stage design, emotionally charged music, instrumentation, and overwhelming intensity of inner drama, Eugene Onegin has become one of the favorite works of opera lovers and enthusiasts. With unparalleled talent, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky musically describes the deeply human love story between Onegin and Tatiana, sublimated in richly layered, endlessly expressive, and devastatingly romantic composition, transposed from the melancholy of the eponymous literary work by Russian writer Alexander Pushkin, which served as the primary inspiration.

Callas – Oana Pellea (by Terrence McNally) – Friday, February 21, 18:30

Blurring the lines between theater and opera, American playwright Terrence McNally’s sensational production follows a masterclass given by soprano Maria Callas in the final years of her life at the Juilliard School of Music in New York. While offering technical guidance to young aspiring bel canto singers, Maria Callas opens up and self-reflects. She does so with painful sincerity, exploring her complex relationship with fame, the endless expectations of the public, and the compromises she made throughout her brilliant career. Oana Pellea’s performance—rich in dramatic and psychological complexity—captures all the nuances and facets of Maria Callas’s personality: rigorous and demanding in her artistic expression, yet also romantic, vulnerable, and profoundly human. Our great actress achieves the miraculous feat of portraying La Divina without imitating her, bringing back the legendary aura that made her immortal.

Samson and Delilah (by Camille Saint-Saëns) – Saturday, February 22, 18:30

Camille Saint-Saëns’ opera Samson and Delilah had a spectacular fate from the start: it premiered in Weimar, Germany, on December 2, 1877, because it was rejected in Paris, France, due to its biblical subject matter. However, over time, Samson and Delilah became, along with Gounod’s Faust and Bizet’s Carmen, one of the most popular works in the French opera repertoire. Often, the exotic and mocking Bacchanal from Act III, the most famous part of the opera, is frequently performed in concert as an instrumental arrangement. Nearly 150 years after its premiere, this opera still creates the same disturbing magic and emanates a sensuality that the Holy Scriptures would certainly reproach the composer for. Rightfully so, perhaps, as the opera combines, in an irresistible alchemy, scenes that harmoniously blend religion and seduction, loyalty and betrayal, enchanting savagery and Herculean strength, sensual weakness and noble power, musical exuberance and biblical spirituality.

Romeo and Juliet (by Sergei Prokofiev) – Sunday, February 23, 18:30

Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet was inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous play of the same name. The most well-known love story in human history brings to the stage of the National Opera of Bucharest the political intrigue and vain ambition of 16th-century Verona, which turns the fateful affection between two young lovers (from the rival Montague and Capulet families) into a memorable tragedy. The ballet was so successful that Prokofiev created three different orchestral suites from Romeo and Juliet (intended for symphonic performance). To credibly express and musically reconstruct the Italian narrative of the love story between Romeo and Juliet, Prokofiev added several unusual instruments to the orchestration, such as tenor saxophone, cornet, viola d’amore, and several mandolins.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the National Opera of Bucharest’s ticket office.