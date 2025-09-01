The end of September brings two powerful performances to Romanian stages: “Callas Masterclass”, in which Oana Pellea delicately yet powerfully recreates the portrait of the legendary soprano Maria Callas, and “Anti-Family Portrait”, a bittersweet comedy about the unspoken truths behind an apparently normal family. Each show offers a stage confession – one individual, the other collective – about pressure, identity, compromise, and love.

“Callas Masterclass” – Premiere

September 22, 8:00 PM – Brașov, “Sică Alexandrescu” Theatre

September 23, 8:00 PM – Constanța, Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

September 24, 8:00 PM – Iași, “Vasile Alecsandri” National Theatre

“Callas Masterclass” by Terrence McNally is an original production, at the intersection of theatre and opera, exploring the many facets of Maria Callas’ personality. The play follows a masterclass given by the diva at the Juilliard School of Music in New York, during her final years. The format of the course becomes the pretext for a surprising revelation. While giving technical guidance to young aspiring bel canto singers, Maria Callas confides and self-analyzes with painful sincerity, delving into her ambiguous relationship with fame, the endless expectations of her audience, and the compromises she made during her dazzling career.

Oana Pellea’s performance – remarkably rich in dramatic and psychological complexity – captures all the nuances of Maria Callas’ personality: rigorous and demanding in artistic expression, yet romantic, vulnerable, and profoundly human. The Romanian actress manages the feat of portraying the Greek diva without imitation, bringing back her legendary aura through an original creation.

“Anti-Family Portrait”

September 22, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, National Theatre (Ion Caramitru Hall)

“Anti-Family Portrait” by Ștefan Iancu, directed by Alex Bogdan, premieres on the main stage of the Bucharest National Theatre, featuring an exceptional cast: Emilia Popescu, Marius Manole, Raluca Aprodu, Ștefan Iancu, Alin Florea, and Cătălina Mihai. A bitter comedy with echoes of Woody Allen and Romanian humor à la Caragiale, the play takes us into the living room of an apparently normal family, where everyone hides a secret and all harbor grievances.

The most present absentee is the father, around whom a story unfolds about unspoken truths, failed expectations, and ties no longer reflected in the family portrait. With irony, cynicism, and emotion, “Anti-Family Portrait” shows how sometimes you must unravel the past in order to rebuild the present.

