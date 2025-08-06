Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

This September, stages across Bucharest, Craiova, Timișoara, and Sibiu come alive with a powerful lineup of theatrical performances exploring family, identity, emotional survival, and hard truths. Starring icons like Oana Pellea, Marius Manole, Maia Morgenstern, Horațiu Mălăele, and Medeea Marinescu, the season promises thought-provoking drama blended with sharp humor and intense emotion.

Must-See Performances:

“The Mother Queen”

Sept 1 – Bucharest, National Theatre | Sept 2 – Craiova

Oana Pellea and Marius Manole bring to life a touching tale of a mother and son navigating love, emotional dependency, and manipulation.

“Family Anti-Portrait”

Sept 3 – Timișoara | Sept 4 – Sibiu

A bittersweet comedy directed by Alex Bogdan, uncovering the secrets, frustrations, and silent loves that never make it into family photos. With Emilia Popescu, Marius Manole, and more.

“Take, Ianke and Cadâr”

Sept 3 – Bucharest, National Theatre

Horațiu Mălăele’s masterful revival of the Romanian classic on identity and tolerance, starring Răzvan Vasilescu and Mihai Constantin.

“The Blacksmiths”

Sept 4 – Bucharest

A biting comedy on nationalism and the scars of war, directed by and starring Horațiu Mălăele, alongside Maia Morgenstern and George Mihăiță.

“Dear Parents”

Sept 5 – Bucharest

An irresistible family comedy where love, secrets, and old frustrations collide. With Carmen Tănase, Medeea Marinescu, Marius Manole, and Șerban Pavlu.

“And What Did You Do with the Cat?”

Sept 6 – Bucharest

Written and directed by Lia Bugnar, this quirky comedy about lies, inheritance, and a mysterious cat features a star-studded cast including Rodica Mandache and Maria Buză.

“The Magpies (Gaițele)”

Sept 7 – Bucharest

A sharp satire of the Romanian middle class, with Maia Morgenstern, Carmen Tănase, and Virginia Rogin in one of the most iconic plays in Romanian theatre.

Tickets available at:

https://proticket.ro

https://fanteatru.ro

Get ready for a rich theatrical autumn, where each performance invites reflection, laughter, and emotional catharsis.