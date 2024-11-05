SoArt Invites the Public to an Evening of Theater at Cafeneaua Veche in Bucharest
On Wednesday, November 20, starting at 7:00 PM, SoArt theater company will present a special performance at Cafeneaua Veche in Bucharest: the play O cina cu bucluc/ A Dinner with Surprises, an adaptation of Michael Frayn’s acclaimed comedy Chinamen. Directed by Mircea Rotaru, the show comes to life through the exceptional performances of actors Ștefan Opreanu and Oana Berbec, who skillfully and humorously portray the lead roles.
An Irresistible Comedy Blending Situational Humor with Dramatic Nuances
The performance promises sparkling comedy, with laughter guaranteed, yet also includes moments of introspection and tenderness. The story revolves around Stephen, a jokester with a heart of gold and a complex past, and his wife Jo, a captivating presence whose charm remains untouched by time. When Barney, a sensitive but wounded soul, arrives unexpectedly with “an extra glass in hand,” the evening takes an unexpected turn. A simple dinner spirals into an emotional roller coaster, revealing secrets and past surprises for each character.
A Play About Love, Friendship, and the Games of Fate
As the story unfolds, audiences will witness moments of authentic emotion where love and disappointment, friendship and betrayal clash in a duel of feelings. Mircea Rotaru’s direction delicately captures these contrasts, turning the show into a memorable theatrical experience, as the characters’ lives intertwine in a dance of destiny.
Cafeneaua Veche will host this special evening, offering an intimate and welcoming setting ideal for such a performance. The audience will be invited to immerse themselves in this charming story, discovering captivating characters and enjoying an atmosphere filled with emotion and subtle humor.
Tickets are available online on the iabilet.ro platform at the following link: https://www.iabilet.ro/bilete-o-cina-cu-bucluc-103534/.
