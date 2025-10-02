The Bucharest National Opera announces, due to popular demand, the scheduling of the contemporary dance coupé “Tango. Radio & Juliet” on Friday, October 10, at 6:30 PM.

Created by Romanian-born choreographer Edward Clug, who has built an impressive international career, the performance brings together two of his emblematic works: “Tango” and “Radio and Juliet”. Combining contemporary dance with theatrical elements and an eclectic soundtrack ranging from Astor Piazzolla and Goran Bregovic to Radiohead, the show offers a choreographic exploration of human emotions such as passion, vulnerability, disillusionment, and desire.

Through its visual dynamics and the expressiveness of the dancers, “Tango. Radio & Juliet” has established itself from its earliest performances as one of the most beloved titles in the current repertoire of the Bucharest National Opera. The constant demand from audiences confirms the impact this show has on viewers, particularly younger audiences or those drawn to contemporary choreographic language.

“Tango and Radio and Juliet are performances that left a mark on my life and deeply shaped my journey and evolution as an artist. ‘Tango’ was my first show, created at a relatively young age, only 23. This is reflected in the performance through a direct, sincere communication, without conceptual compromises. It is a show that, in a way, intimidates me with its emotional power, and I relive it, not easily, as a mirror of that youth.” – Edward Clug, choreographer.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Box Office of the Bucharest National Opera.