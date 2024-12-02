The Banat Philharmonic in Timisoara presents a vocal-symphonic Christmas Concert featuring as soloist tenor Stefan von Korch. The concert, featuring a morning and an evening performance, is set to take place on December 20 at Capitol Hall.

“This concert is my gift to all those who love music and the magic of Christmas. Together we will create a memorable evening, full of emotion and light, with a special repertoire, reflecting the warm and hopeful spirit of this period.” declared Stefan von Korch.

In the spirit of the winter holidays, the audience in Timisoara Romania will enjoy an exceptional artistic event that will bring the joy of the Nativity of the Lord to their souls, through beloved songs such as “Cantique de Noelle”, “White Christmas”, or “Adeste Fideles” and many others.

The concert will have a festive performance on December 20 at 7:00 PM, and in the morning of the same day there will also be an educational performance, scheduled at 10:00 AM, intended for the audience between the ages of 12 and 18.

Tenor Ştefan von Korch says: “I am especially moved by the matinee concert intended for teenagers, because it is a meeting with an audience in formation and I hope that many of those who will be in the hall will remember this event fondly over time.”

Alongside tenor Ştefan von Korch the concerts will feature soprano Cristina Maria Oltean, The Banat Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and Choir conducted by Iosif Todea. The musical direction of the concerts will be provided by master conductor Ciprian Teodorașcu. Tickets are available on Filarmonicabanatul.ro

Earlier this year, tenor Ştefan von Korch was also present in front of the Timișoara audience, in the role of Camille de Rossillon from the operetta “The Merry Widow” directed by Mario De Carlo and in the multicultural recital during the Minorities Day.