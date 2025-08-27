Tenor Ștefan von Korch Opens Arad Philharmonic 2025/26 Season

Tenor Ştefan von Korch returns to the Arad Philharmonic, in his signature work – “Carmina Burana,” in the opening concert of the 2025 / 2026 season to be held on October 2 at 7:00 PM at the Cultural Palace. The soloist has sung this score, which defines his vocal identity, over 40 times on the stages of the national philharmonics and opened the Palermo Classica Festival with a performance that was praised in the press in Italy and Romania alike.

“For me, Carmina Burana is a landmark of my career, in which I can express both exuberance and human fragility. I am happy to return to Arad and share this intense experience with the Philharmonic audience,” said tenor Ștefan von Korch.

Alongside Stefan von Korch, the audience will listen to Mariana Bulicanu – soprano and Ludovic Kendi – baritone. The staging of the majestic work will take place under the baton of British conductor Neil Thomson and will be completed by the entire orchestral and choral apparatus (conductor Robert Daniel Rădoiaș) and the children’s choir of the Sabin Dragoi College of Arts (conductor Corina Teuca). They will all give life to Orff’s pages full of strength, drama and lyricism, in a production that promises to be the highlight of the beginning of the season.

Opening the season with Carmina Burana is the way in which the Arad Philharmonic marks 130 years since the birth of composer Carl Orff and at the same time the opportunity offered to the Arad audience to applaud the tenor Stefan von Korch, recognized for his memorable interpretations in this monumental work, considered his artistic signature.

Tenor Stefan von Korch will perform the score of Carmina Burana, one of the most spectacular compositions of the 20th century, next year in Bucharest, on July 17 at the Herăstrău Summer Garden, as part of the Musical Extravaganza season.