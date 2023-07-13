Tenor Ștefan von Korch, the only Romanian performer in an international tour through China this summer

Tenor Ștefan von Korch continues his remarkable journey this year: after the resonant success with the part of Camille de Jolidon in The Merry Widow 2.0 on the stage of the Opera House in Iasi and on the stage of the National Opera House in Bucharest and after multiple performances of Carmina Burana held this summer on the stages of National Philharmonics, the singer responds to the invitation of Spanish orchestra Reino de Aragón, to join a tour that will pass through 27 cities in China. Ştefan von Korch will be the only Romanian performer in the tour that will bring together over 60 musicians under the baton of the renowned conductor Ricardo Casero.

The China Tour 2023 will take place between July 18 – September 4 and will cross China from south to north, passing through venues of significance in the world’s cultural and architectural heritage such as: Chongqing Grand Theatre, Zhuhai Opera House, Nanjing Poly Grand Theatre, Shengyang Grand Theatre, Shanxi Poly Grand Theatre. The total audience of the tour is estimated at over 170 million spectators, by the co-producer China Poly Theater Group.

About the experience he embarks on Ştefan von Korch says: “music is an universal language that unites and connects beyond any cultural, linguistic or geographical barriers. I feel honored to be one of the European messengers of the lyrical repertoire on Asian soil. I am grateful for the opportunity to sing under the musical direction of conductor Ricardo Casero, a name acclaimed worldwide. And I’m glad to be with the Reino De Aragón Orchestra, appreciated in Spain and the world, along the way. ”

Ştefan von Korch is currently the reference voice for the tenor score of Carmina Burana in Romania, and one of the few tenors who can perform at a perfect technical and artistic level the role of Arturo Talbot in Bellini’s I Puritani, the highest score written for male voice.

A famous personality on the international stage, Ricardo Casero is the musical director of Reino De Aragon Orchestra. Under his baton performed celebrities such as Maxim Vengerov, Sarah Chang or Natalia Gutman. Cataloged as one of the best Verdian conductors in the world, Ricardo Casero frequently honors invitations on the stages of prestigious institutions such as: the Opera of Marseille, France, the National Philharmonic of Ukraine, the National Opera of Albania, the National Opera of Kiev, and the year 2024 will bring him on the stage of Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona, The Metropolitan Opera, the Paris National Opera, the Berlin State Opera and the Royal Opera House.

The conductor also holds a record entered in the Guinness Book of World Records 2012, for the performance of having no less than 235 instrumentalists under his baton, during the recordings for the soundtrack of the video game “Lords of Shadow”.

Orchestra Reino De Aragón was founded by Sergio Guarné in 2011 and is currently the resident orchestra in the Auditorium of Zaragoza. Throughout the 13 years of activity, the Orchestra Reino De Aragón has recorded reference productions. From the opera repertoire we mention: The Barber of Seville, Madama Butterfly, Carmen, Traviata or La Bohéme. And among the vocal-symphonic works stand out the Requiem by Verdi and the Requiem by Mozart, all under the baton of conductor Ricardo Casero.

Along with the orchestra, conductor and Stefan von Korch, three other acclaimed soloists on the stages of opera and operetta theaters in Spain will take part in the China tour: Federica di Trapani – soprano, Marta Heras – soprano and David Esteban – tenor.