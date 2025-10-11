Tenor Ştefan von Korch, known to the public for his masterful interpretations of the score from “Carmina Burana,” his multiple opera roles, and the Musical Extravaganza concert season, debuts on October 18, 2025, on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, as part of an exceptional event: “Concert at the Imperial Court.” The show, held under the patronage of the Austrian Embassy in Bucharest, will be an occasion for a double celebration: it will musically celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss the Younger and will honor Austria’s National Day, in a program of diaphanous waltzes and dazzling polkas that will recreate the sumptuous atmosphere of the Viennese Imperial Court. He will be joined on stage by another landmark of the lyrical scene, soprano Oana Maria Şerban and the prestigious George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Tiberiu Dragoş Oprea.

Tenor Ştefan von Korch details: “it is a joy and an honor to take part in this celebration, in the noble space of the Romanian Athenaeum, symbol of Romanian culture and host of the most refined musical events.”

According to event producer Corneliu Teofil Teaha: «”Concert at the Imperial Court” is not only a musical performance, but also a celebration of the cultural friendship between Romania and Austria, an invitation to nobility and emotion. Under the dome of the Romanian Athenaeum, the harmony of music will become a common language between nations, and each chord of the orchestra will remind us that great artistic values have no borders, but are found in the souls of all those who know how to listen to them and cherish them. The evening is all the more special as the year 2025 brings an anniversary of universal resonance: 200 years since the birth of Johann Strauss II, the “king of the waltz.“»

The program will include musical selections from the work of Johann Strauss the Younger and other great Austrian composers, in a sonic foray into the sumptuous atmosphere of imperial Vienna. The show will be a tribute to the Viennese spirit, evoking the sumptuous atmosphere of the imperial courts and the joy of dance, which made Strauss’s creations a symbol of refinement and liveliness. In this solemn and festive setting, the audience will be taken on a sonic journey that unites Austrian tradition and Romanian artistic craftsmanship.

Held under the patronage of the Austrian Embassy in Bucharest and organized by the Prof. Dr. Teaha Foundation, the event will be one of great cultural and diplomatic elegance.

Tickets are available on Eventim.ro

About Ştefan von Korch – Tenor

With a dynamic presence in national cultural life, Ştefan von Korch is appreciated for his unmistakable interpretations of his score from Carmina Burana, his multiple opera roles and the concerts in the Musical Extravaganza season, for which he is the soloist-host and artistic coordinator. The project is a pioneering cultural project carried out in the capital, with extensions on the stages of Braşov, Piteşti, Sibiu and Craiova.

He recently opened the Arad Philharmonic season in Carmina Burana, his “signature” work, in which he also started the year on the stage of the Transylvania State Philharmonic, in the spring he visited the National Opera in Iaşi in “Văduva vesela 2.0” directed by Andrei Şerban and is currently performing the Musical Extravaganza concert series in Bucharest.

He is the unmistakable voice for the tenor line in Carmina Burana – a passage at the limit of the male voice’s capabilities, through which he navigates with an overflowing ease. Thanks to his manner of interpreting this work, he has been invited to over 40 performances of Carmina Burana, in Philharmonics and cultural institutions in the country, but also abroad, in 2024 he will have the honor of opening the Palermo Classica Festival in this work, with an acclaimed appearance in the press in the peninsula and in Romania alike.

In October he debuted on the prestigious stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, in “Concert at the Imperial Court,” alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic, in November he is invited to Central America on the “Los Tres Tenores” tour, scheduled in the most important cities in Honduras.

His name is also linked to over 15 performances at the National Opera in Bucharest, where he has been invited over the years to perform in “The Barber of Seville,” “The Elixir of Love,” and “Falstaff,” as well as the national premiere of the opera “I Puritani,” by Vicenzo Bellini, one of the highest scores written for male voice.

He ended 2024 with notable appearances at the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theater, at the Palace Hall, and at the Philharmonics in Târgu-Mureş and Timişoara, and in 2023 he was the only Romanian soloist on the China Tour 2023, alongside the Reino de Aragon Orchestra from Spain.

He delighted the audience with his voice in 3 national premieres: “I Puritani” and “La Sonnambula,” both by Vicenzo Bellini, the vocal-symphonic work “Messa di Gloria” by Rossini, and also in the European premiere of “Traiano in Dacia.”

Over the years, he has performed the roles specific to his voice in the well-known operas: “Rigoletto”, “The Barber of Seville”, “The Elixir of Love”, “Don Pasquale”, on the stages of the Operas in Bucharest, Cluj and Iași and is a constant presence on the stages of the national philharmonics, in “Stabat Mater” by Rosinni, “Requiem” by Mozart, “Christmas Oratorio” by Bach and “Lobesang” by Mendelssohn among others.

Internationally, he has performed at the Metropolitan Concert Hall Tokyo Japan, Zhuhai Opera House China, Auditorium in Zaragoza Spain, Steri Concert Hall Italy, Nanjing Poly Grand Theatre and Chongqing Grand Theatre – China, Opera Kaiserslautern Germany, Teatro Verdi Padua Italy, Concert Hall of the Zurich Academy of Music, National Theatre Bratislava.