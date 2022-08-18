The 12th edition of the Opera Promenade, on the esplanade of the Bucharest National Opera, August 27

A celebration of music and outdoor movement for the fulfillment of the spirit. This is the message of the 12th edition of the Opera Promenade in 2022. Everyone is invited to an unforgettable day: 12 hours of music and unique activities of education, relaxation and exercise in the open air.

Access to the event will be available starting at 12:00, and those present can enjoy as a family:

The extraordinary Opera Gala

“Barefoot in the grass” workshops

The RiseUp project

The extraordinary Opera Promenade Gala

Starting at 9:00 p.m., the extraordinary Promenade of the Opera gala will take place on the big stage, with the participation of the orchestra, choir and ensemble of the Bucharest National Opera conducted by Tiberiu Soare. The event will bring on stage the sopranos Iulia Isaev, Marta Sandu Ofrim, Madeleine Pascu and Cristina Eremia, the mezzo-soprano Sorana Negrea, the tenors Daniel Magdal and Andrei Lazăr, the baritones Cătălin Toropoc, Alexandru Constantin and Dan Indricău, the basses Marius Boloș and Ion Dimieru, the prima ballerinas Cristina Dijmaru, Bogdan Cănilă, Valentin Stoica, Marina Gaspar, but also the dancers of the ensemble Raluca Jercea and Ștefan Meșter. The direction bears the signature of Alexandru Nagy.

The public is waiting for a real lyrical regal that will include a suite of musical masterpieces, of which we mention only a few of the arias and duets to be performed: Il ètait une fois à la cour d’Eisenach – from the opera “The Tales of Hoffmann” by J. Offenbach; Un bel di vedremo – from the opera “Madama Butterfly” by G. Puccini; Parigi, a car – from the opera “La traviata” by G. Verdi; Te Deum from the opera “Tosca” by G. Puccini. The emotion and passion of classical music will be intertwined in dance steps and exceptional solo performances on the esplanade in front of the country’s first lyric stage.

“Barefoot in the Grass” workshop

“Barefoot in the Grass” is a program of aesthetic education workshops especially for children.The Promenada Operei Cultural Hub invites you to spend a few unforgettable hours with children, “barefoot in the grass”, in an area designed with bean bags, hammocks, deckchairs, where artists lead educational workshops:

• Painting easels that will wait with white canvases for us to express our thoughts in colors under the guidance of a visual artist of the Bucharest National Opera.

• Sports classes in the grass that strengthen the body-mind connection – yoga, pilates, body art, quigong

• UNATC students will embody famous characters from the world of Opera

.• Open-air library with hundreds of books to remind us of the pleasure of reading in the rustling of paper pages.

During the day, the public is invited to take part in the program activities supported by the artists of the opera: Andreea Radu and Doina Alice Popa (painting and costume creation workshop), but also in face painting workshops supported by independent artists.

Guest project RiseUP – Opera on the sky

You will be lifted high carried to the sky in the dance of one of the biggest hot air balloons in Romania. Anchor lifts up to a height of 20 m above the esplanade of the Bucharest National Opera. The traditional event Promenada Operei, now in its twelfth edition, will be held this year in partnership with the National University of Theater and Cinematography “I.L. Caragiale” (UNATC) and will take place on Saturday, August 27, and the entrance is free within the limits of available places.

The space intended for the event is delimited in three specific areas:

Zone A – food court area (caravans);

Zone B – stage (approx. 470 seats);

Zone C – Invited project “Barefoot in the grass” – therapy zone through art and cultural relaxation.