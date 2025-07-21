The Bucharest National Opera announces that tickets for the performances scheduled in the first part of the 2025–2026 season are now available to the general public.

The new season will open this autumn with the premiere of Carmen by Georges Bizet, directed by Ada Hausvater, with musical direction by Maestro Ciprian Teodorașcu. Performances will take place on October 1, 2, and 3, starting at 6:30 PM. The production promises a fresh perspective on one of the most beloved works in the international operatic repertoire.

Audiences will be able to choose from a wide-ranging repertoire, featuring crowd favorites such as La Traviata, Nabucco, The Marriage of Figaro, Swan Lake, Cinderella, and The Nutcracker, along with other classical and contemporary productions, as well as original works by Romanian composers such as D-ale carnavalului. No fewer than 60 performances will be staged at the Bucharest Opera throughout the autumn and winter months.

As in previous seasons, audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy performances by internationally renowned guest artists, who will enhance the casts and continue the institution’s mission of bringing to Romania’s capital acclaimed names that grace the stages of the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, the Royal Opera House, or the Opéra Garnier.

The full program is available on the institution’s website: https://operanb.ro/calendar/?luna=10&anul=2025, where tickets can also be purchased online.

The Bucharest National Opera invites the public to be part of a new season filled with artistic excellence, emotion, and high-level performances. Starting this autumn, we look forward to celebrating together the power of music and theater.