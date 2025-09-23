The Enescu Festival 2025 Comes to a Close – A Celebration of Music in an Anniversary Edition under the Sign of Excellence

After 29 days of artistic effervescence, the George Enescu International Festival 2025 drew the curtain on a brilliant and memorable edition, lived at the highest intensity by the audiences present in Bucharest, in more than 20 cities across the country, or in Chișinău, and by millions of music lovers who followed the concerts broadcast live online at www.festivalenescu.ro on TVR 1, TVR Cultural, or Radio România Muzical and Radio România Cultural, some of which were also shared through the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) network.

An Anniversary Edition, defined by innovation, diversity, excellence, and dialogue, shaped by the artistic vision of Maestro Cristian Măcelaru, who has further consolidated the festival’s status as one of the world’s greatest international cultural events dedicated to classical music. Today, it is a true brand of Romania, with a defining role in cultural diplomacy.

“At the 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, we wanted to attract a broad, diverse, and exceptional audience. We offered performances meant to bring in as many people as possible – and from what we saw, that’s exactly what happened. I was deeply moved when foreign journalists asked me what we had done to attract such a young audience.

The spirit in which Enescu contributed to – and even transformed – Romania’s cultural life is the same spirit in which we wish to continue the Festival. Those core values – generosity, respect, and love – that defined his career should also define the festival that bears his name. This way, we remain worthy of honoring a genius composer, a dedicated mentor, a consummate performer, and a true patriot.”

— Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Festival.

With over 4,000 artists from 28 countries, more than 100 concerts in Bucharest and nearly the same number across Romania, alongside tens of thousands of spectators in attendance and millions online, the 2025 edition became a genuine cultural phenomenon. Beyond the numbers, what endured was the incredible energy of encounters between the world’s great orchestras, legendary soloists, and an audience thirsty for music, beauty, and genuine emotion – bridges between cultures, generations, and worlds.

In 2025, Enescu’s music, alongside that of the world’s great composers, together with concerts, side events, thematic exhibitions, scientific symposia, round tables, and debates on the power of music and music journalism, succeeded in creating strong communities united by a shared passion.

Opera and Ballet Return

One of this edition’s highlights was the return of opera and ballet performances to the festival program. Major productions electrified audiences with the expressive power of total stage art. Performances included:

Oedipe by George Enescu, staged at the Bucharest National Opera with a cast of great Romanian voices renowned worldwide,

L’Heure espagnole by Maurice Ravel in a unique co-production,

The Seasons by Malandain Ballet Biarritz with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles, set to music by Antonio Vivaldi and Giovanni Antonio Guido,

Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen,

Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,

Richard Strauss’s Salome,

Rameau’s Dardanus (1744 version),

Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé,

and DinDor’NdoR, a performance by Gigi Căciuleanu.

These productions proved once more that opera and ballet remain an integral part of the festival’s DNA.

Innovation and Immersive Experiences

The 2025 edition also made a bold step toward innovation with the Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience, the first immersive series in the festival’s history, hosted at MINA – the Museum of New Immersive Art. It attracted diverse audiences eager to experience music in a multisensory form – a visual and sonic universe where sound met digital technology, opening new perspectives on living classical music in the 21st century.

In the same spirit, the new series Enescu in Control, supported by BRD Groupe Société Générale, brought the festival into an alternative space, reaching new categories of audiences in an unprecedented artistic syncretism.

Great Orchestras, Legendary Soloists, and Prestigious Awards

On the festival’s main stages performed some of the world’s leading orchestras: the Royal Concertgebouw, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and the Orchestre National de France.

They were joined by iconic conductors such as Paavo Järvi, Klaus Mäkelä, Cristian Măcelaru, Daniele Gatti, Ivan Fischer, and Vasily Petrenko, and world-class soloists including Martha Argerich, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Alisa Weilerstein, Sol Gabetta, Nemanja Radulović, Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon, Evelyn Glennie, Bruce Liu, Nelson Goerner, Rudolf Buchbinder, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Seong-Jin Cho.

For the first time in the festival’s history, the Excellence Award was presented. The trophy, created by artist Mihai Băncilă, was awarded to violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, celebrating fifty years of an illustrious career.

Additionally, the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) presented conductor Cristian Măcelaru and the Orchestre National de France with the Symphonic Music Award for the album George Enescu, recorded with Deutsche Grammophon in 2025. The award was handed over by jury president Remy Franck and jury member Cristina Comandașu.

This constellation of great names offered audiences not only interpretative excellence but also the brilliance of a true celebration of universal music, strongly supported by media coverage. Each concert ended with long-standing ovations, confirming once again that the Bucharest audience is among the warmest and most enthusiastic in the world.

Contemporary Music and Educational Projects

The festival also honored its mission to promote contemporary music and new works. Many compositions were performed in world or national premieres, with contemporary composers from Romania and abroad included in the program, cultivating the future of music within the continuum of its past heritage.

The educational concerts and family projects, first introduced in 2023, continued with great success in this edition, contributing to the formation of a new generation of music lovers by fostering a love for music from an early age.

Music as a Universal Language

Above all, the 2025 edition of the Enescu Festival demonstrated the power of music to unite people across cultures and backgrounds through beauty and emotion. In the concert halls, linguistic, social, and geographic barriers faded away, as audiences and artists shared moments of rare intensity and pure joy.

“We conclude this edition of the George Enescu International Festival with gratitude – to the extraordinary artists, to the enthusiastic audience, and to all those who made this dialogue between music and the world possible. The festival remains a place of encounter and inspiration, and the emotions of these evenings will accompany us until we meet again at the next edition.”

— Cristina Uruc, Interim Manager of ARTEXIM and Executive Director of the Enescu Festival.

The 2025 edition of the George Enescu International Festival ended in thunderous applause after 29 days of artistic effervescence. Preparations for the 2027 edition are already underway, with the success of this edition reaffirming the festival’s standing as a global cultural benchmark and opening a new chapter where tradition and innovation, refinement and boldness, meet under the sign of excellence at the highest level.