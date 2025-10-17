The Madrigal Choir performs in Spain after 31 years

Between November 24 and 30, 2025, the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”, conducted by Anna Ungureanu, returns to Spain after 31 years, with a series of productions in Mérida, Córdoba and Madrid, celebrating Romania’s National Day and significant events for Spain and Romania.

The Madrigal Choir reunites the Spanish public and the Romanian community in Spain in three extraordinary concerts, taking place in some of the most prestigious cultural spaces in Europe: the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba (UNESCO heritage site), the Almudena Cathedral and the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

As part of the tour, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid opens the tribute exhibition “Marin Constantin 100”, and the Madrigal Choir films a new video clip at the Roman Theater in Mérida, an ancient amphitheater with a history of over two millennia, part of the UNESCO heritage site.

The Madrigal Tour in Spain is organized at the invitation of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid, together with the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain and the Consulate General of Romania in Seville. The events mark Romania’s National Day and inaugurate the series of cultural events that will celebrate, in 2026, 145 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain and 20 years of uninterrupted activity of the ICR Madrid.

MADRIGAL IN SPAIN – PROGRAM

❑ November 25 – Mérida

Filming of the new Madrigal music video, a world premiere, at the Roman Theatre of Mérida — an ancient amphitheater with a history spanning over two millennia and part of the UNESCO World Heritage. The project continues the Madrigal Choir’s multimedia series “Romanian Contemporary Music in Universal Ancient Spaces”, which highlights historical and symbolic locations through music, creating a dialogue between contemporary Romanian creativity and world heritage.

❑ November 26 – Córdoba

Extraordinary concert at the Mosque–Cathedral of Mezquita, one of the world’s most important sacred buildings. The event marks 1,700 years since the First Council of Nicaea (325 AD), when the Nicene Creed — a cornerstone of Christianity — was adopted. The concert, performed in two parts, brings together sacred Romanian and international works.

❑ November 27 – Madrid

Opening of the exhibition “Marin Constantin 100”, celebrating the centenary of Marin Constantin, at the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid. The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, and stage costumes from the Madrigal collection and remains open until January 15, 2026, being also part of the National Culture Day program. Some exhibits will also be displayed during the official National Day Reception on December 1, organized by the Embassy of Romania in Madrid.

❑ November 28 – Madrid

Christmas carol and sacred music concert at Almudena Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Madrid. Held as part of the Jubilee Year 2025, one of the most significant celebrations of the Catholic Church, the concert will feature Romanian and international works dedicated to Christmas, performed in one of Spain’s most important spiritual landmarks.

❑ November 29 – Madrid

Madrigal for Babies at the Círculo de Bellas Artes — a special event for infants, expectant mothers, and parents, part of the Madrigal Choir’s early education program. The repertoire is designed to emphasize the therapeutic effect of music on early emotional and cognitive development.

Throughout its history, the Madrigal Choir has performed eight tours in Spain under the direction of Maestro Marin Constantin, becoming a symbol of Romanian–Spanish cultural diplomacy. The first tour, in 1968, at the International Music Festival in Barcelona, was hailed as an artistic revelation, with the Spanish press praising Madrigal’s “absolute perfection” and “flawless homogeneity.” Subsequent tours in 1970 and the early 1990s took the ensemble to numerous cities such as Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Granada, Madrid, Valencia, and Santander.

In 2025, the Madrigal Tour in Spain continues the choir’s legacy of international excellence, presenting sacred music, Christmas carols, and music for babies to Spanish audiences. From the ancient amphitheaters of the former Roman province of Lusitania to Spain’s royal cathedrals, Madrigal carries Romania’s voice into majestic spaces where faith, history, and art converge under the sign of unity and spirit.

The Madrigal Tour in Spain is part of the anniversary program “Marin Constantin 100”, through which the Madrigal Choir celebrates 100 years since the birth of its founder, conductor and composer Marin Constantin, with a wide range of cultural projects and events throughout 2025. The tour is organized by the Madrigal – Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir and the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid, the Embassy of Romania in the Kingdom of Spain, the Consulate General of Romania in Madrid, and the Consulate General of Romania in Seville.