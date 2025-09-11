- Advertisement -

THEATER & OPERA

The Mother Queen with Oana Pellea and Marius Manole, at the end of September in Bucharest and Cluj

By Romania Journal
On September 29 and 30, audiences in Bucharest and Cluj will have the chance to see one of the most acclaimed productions of recent Romanian theater, The Mother Queen, an intense story about the relationship between a mother and her son, performed with passion and authenticity by two great names of the stage: Oana Pellea and Marius Manole. The play portrays, with bittersweet humor and tenderness, the complex emotional dynamic between generations.

“The Mother Queen”

  • September 29, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

  • September 30, 8:00 PM – Cluj-Napoca, “Dumitru Fărcaș” Student Culture House

Two characters who, beneath a mask of toughness, hide incredible vulnerability. A mother and a son. Two generations, two worlds, yet one Universe. Their Universe is filled with love and tenderness, light and shadow, conflict and reconciliation, jokes and accusations, regrets, emotion, and bursts of laughter. Oana Pellea and Marius Manole star in a performance that explores themes such as family bonds, emotional dependency, and manipulation.

Tickets for all shows are available at https://proticket.ro

Romania Journal
