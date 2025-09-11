The Mother Queen with Oana Pellea and Marius Manole, at the end of September in Bucharest and Cluj
On September 29 and 30, audiences in Bucharest and Cluj will have the chance to see one of the most acclaimed productions of recent Romanian theater, The Mother Queen, an intense story about the relationship between a mother and her son, performed with passion and authenticity by two great names of the stage: Oana Pellea and Marius Manole. The play portrays, with bittersweet humor and tenderness, the complex emotional dynamic between generations.
“The Mother Queen”
-
September 29, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall
-
September 30, 8:00 PM – Cluj-Napoca, “Dumitru Fărcaș” Student Culture House
Two characters who, beneath a mask of toughness, hide incredible vulnerability. A mother and a son. Two generations, two worlds, yet one Universe. Their Universe is filled with love and tenderness, light and shadow, conflict and reconciliation, jokes and accusations, regrets, emotion, and bursts of laughter. Oana Pellea and Marius Manole star in a performance that explores themes such as family bonds, emotional dependency, and manipulation.
Tickets for all shows are available at https://proticket.ro
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002