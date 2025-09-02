The Bucharest National Opera will present two performances of Gil Shohat’s opera The Trial of Eichmann on October 8 and 9 at 6:30 PM. The libretto, in two acts and 66 scenes, is based on the play of the same name by Israeli playwright Motti Lerner. The production is directed by Erwin Şimşensohn, with stage design by Dragoș Buhagiar and musical direction by Daniel Jinga, featuring the Orchestra and Choir of the Bucharest National Opera. The initiative and support for staging The Trial of Eichmann in Romania comes from Mrs. Tova Ben-Nun Cherbis, president and founder of the Magna Cum Laude-Reut Foundation and the Laude-Reut Educational Complex.

The opera presents, in a lyrical form, a defining episode for humanity’s conscience: the 1961 trial of Nazi lieutenant Adolf Eichmann, architect of the Final Solution. Eichmann’s post-war escape and subsequent capture by Israeli intelligence, followed by his public trial, marked a pivotal moment in affirming justice and human dignity.

A plea for humanity on the ONB stage. Rediscovering the power of words and deeds.

The Trial of Eichmann is primarily a project of historical education and social awareness. It serves an essential role that all major cultural institutions worldwide embrace, especially in times marked by moral and political turbulence, as we face today. The Bucharest National Opera remains faithful to this fundamental mission—to uphold the highest moral and political values of humanity (freedom, living with dignity, democratic spirit, the human capacity to seek happiness and choose one’s destiny in a society free from any form of discrimination)—and seeks, through artistic projects, to ensure these values resonate with Romanian audiences.

Much of the drama unfolds in the courtroom, depicting confrontations between prosecution, defense, and the accused. Harrowing testimonies reveal Nazi policies against Jews, including ghettoization and mass executions in death camps and mass graves.

This remarkable cultural project aims to keep the memory of the past alive and to inspire future generations with empathy, tolerance, and social responsibility. It is an essential history lesson we must learn to ensure the healthy development of society.

Composer Gil Shohat, himself a descendant of Holocaust survivors, created original music that is accessible and universal, inspired by Jewish tradition yet open to influences from other cultures and religions.

Baritone Alexandru Constantin, currently a soloist at the National Operas of Bucharest and Iași, performs the role of Adolf Eichmann.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/