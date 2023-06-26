Thousands attended the Bucharest Opera Festival

The second edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival, held on the stage of the National Opera Bucharest between June 16th and 24th, attracted thousands of spectators. As the leading event in the world of opera and ballet, it is the first and only festival in Romania that invited the most important lyric theaters of Romania to Bucharest. This edition also featured the participation of the Budapest State Opera, the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belgrade, and the Madlenianum Opera.

The next edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival will take place on the Bucharest Opera stage from June 7th to 16th, 2024.

“I am convinced that this festival remains an example of how art should unite. Artists are free spirits who practice cultural diplomacy. They establish bridges of communication between countries, parties, people, and different casts or management teams from both Romania and abroad,” said Daniel Jinga, the general manager of the National Opera Bucharest.

“I welcome this second edition of the festival and congratulate the National Opera Bucharest and manager Daniel Jinga. It probably has a lot to do with his presence in the institution’s leadership. The production from Timișoara, for which I am the set designer, is a collaboration with my colleague and friend Răzvan Mazilu. I took the basic elements of art deco, which I reinterpreted with light, furniture, and chromatic combinations. I tried to create a space that would be conducive to the mise-en-scène created by Răzvan Mazilu,” said Dragoș Buhagiar, the scenographer and President of UNITER.

“Although we, Romanians and Hungarians, are very close to each other, it rarely happens that we visit each other’s capitals, and if I think about it, this is the first time the Hungarian State Opera is coming to Bucharest. I don’t even know how many times, if at all, the National Opera of Bucharest has been to Budapest, which is why I believe our presence here is very important to us, and we cannot thank you enough for this invitation. This visit could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship,” stated Szilveszter Ókovács, General Director of the Hungarian State Opera.

“I am delighted that I had the opportunity to attend Pelléas et Mélisande, a highly renowned work in France written by Debussy, a composer who greatly influenced George Enescu, who holds a unique place in the late 19th-century French repertoire. The entire story was magnificently conducted and produced. It is a piece that can be perceived as somewhat challenging or melancholic. However, here it was staged in a serene, voluptuous, and well-executed manner. I congratulate the National Opera of Bucharest for successfully presenting such a performance at such a high level,” stated Laurence Auer, the Ambassador of the French Republic to Romania.

“First of all, I want to thank you for inviting us to the Bucharest Opera Festival. It is a great honor for us because we, from the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belgrade, know how prominent Romania is in the international music scene, and you have wonderful musicians and well-known artists worldwide. That is why our presence at this festival is extremely honorable. We are in Bucharest for the first time with our opera company, performing this title by Puccini – Manon Lescaut,” said Svetislav Goncić, the general manager of the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belgrade.

Oltea Șerban-Pârau, musicologist and music critic: “The 2nd edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival excelled in terms of diversity, bringing to the stage of the Bucharest Opera House 9 evenings of opera, ballet, operetta, and musical, featuring titles that are largely absent from the capital’s repertoire. Moreover, daring and contemporary productions were presented, such as those by Sir David Pountney or Andrei Șerban, showcasing the most current trends in the field. These ranged from ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ with the National Opera of Bucharest or ‘The Merry Widow’ with the Romanian National Opera in Iași, to rarely or never before performed creations, such as ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’ and ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ by Bartok with the Hungarian Opera in Cluj-Napoca, or ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’ by Debussy with the Budapest State Opera, and even including classical productions of excellence like ‘Manon Lescaut’ with the National Theatre of Belgrade, among others. It provided a rare opportunity to attract diverse audiences to the Opera and witness on the same stage the most recent and outstanding performances presented by opera houses from Romania and its neighboring countries. It opened the door for a third edition with broader international participation from both theaters and audiences.”

The second edition of the festival brought together renowned titles from the repertoire of opera, ballet, operetta, and musicals performed by the most important lyric theaters in Romania – the Romanian National Opera in Iași, the Romanian National Opera in Timișoara, the Hungarian Opera in Cluj-Napoca, the National Opera and Ballet Theatre “Oleg Danovski” in Constanța, the National Operetta and Musical Theatre “Ion Dacian,” and the Opera Brașov. This year, they were joined by the Budapest State Opera and the National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Belgrade, along with the Madlenianum Opera. Of course, the opening of the festival was signed by the National Opera Bucharest.

The audience enjoyed a series of nine consecutive evenings with nine performances of opera, operetta, ballet, and musicals, featuring nine orchestras, mixed choirs, ballet companies, dozens of top soloists and conductors from the current music scene. In total, there were almost 1,500 musicians, dancers, artistic and technical staff present on stage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes for a unique artistic feast. From Mozart, Puccini, and Bizet to Debussy and Bartók, from Paul Abraham and Franz Lehar to Cole Porter, over two centuries of musical performance arts history unfolded on the country’s premier lyrical stage.