Tickets, passes available for 2021 George Enescu International Music Festival and Competition

Tickets and passes for the virtual concerts of the 2021 George Enescu International Music Festival and Competition are available as of Monday, April 19. Organizers will announce a final decision if the public is allowed at the venue of the festival, the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, early next month, depending on COVID-19 epidemiological trends.

Meanwhile, music lovers will be able to buy a full subscription, covering nine classical music events (the violin, cello and piano final performances and six extraordinary recitals of the guest artists) for RON 100; individual ticket, for a single concert (the violin/cello/piano final performances) or one extraordinary recital – RON 30.

The concerts will be streamed on the platform of the Enescu Contest, accessible from the beginning of the concerts or recitals, for 12 hours from their performance, on just one electronic device of choice – computer, phone or tablet.

The organisers of the festival though mention that, as they are taking all necessary measures to protect the health of both artists coming to Romania and the public, they are entitled to change the format of certain events and, as appropriate, to postpone or cancel certain events that are part of the competition, if the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic prompt to that.

Buyers will be reimbursed if the competition is cancelled due to potential restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

23 violin, cello and piano semi-finalists, conductors and most of the jury members will come to Bucharest in person and follow the health instructions in place for the semi-finals and finals.

Competitors will perform George Enescu’s sonatas during the semi-finals due on May 13 – cello, May 17 – violin, and May 23 – piano. Online access of the public to the semi-finals will be free on www.festivalenescu.ro.

For the finals, selected competitors will perform a concert alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of internationally renowned conductors – Nicolas Altstaedt, Wilson Hermanto, and John Axelrod. The finals will take place on May 15 – cello, May 19 – violin and May 23 – piano. Online access of the public will be on a ticket or paid subscription.

Tickets are available on the Eventim platform and on the festivalenescu.ro website.