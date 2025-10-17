On Sunday, November 16, at 12:00, the Bucharest National Opera presents for the first time “Dance of the Velvet Steps”, a ballet performance accessible to children and adults with disabilities. The event is organized in partnership with the Kinetobebe Association, with the support of E.ON Energie Romania.

This is the first time that an opera house in Romania creates a performance dedicated to the needs of neurodivergent audiences and those with sensory or motor disabilities, offering an adapted, safe and friendly artistic setting.

Carefully designed down to every detail—from scenography and lighting to sound and scene pacing—Velvet Steps blends the delicacy of ballet with the power of inclusion. The lighting remains soft, volume levels are adjusted for auditory sensitivities, and each visual transition is crafted to provide predictability and comfort. The performance lasts approximately 30 minutes without an intermission, structured as a series of familiar stories and expressive choreographic moments.

The warm narrative of the character Drosselmeier (from The Nutcracker) links appearances by beloved children’s figures such as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, the Cat and the Tomcat, Harlequin, and Columbine into a clear and friendly epic thread. Each scene combines mime, simple movements, and expressive play, designed to be easy to follow.

While the performance does not involve direct interaction during the show, at the end, the audience is invited into the foyer where dancers and soloists meet the children, respecting each individual’s pace and needs. Artistic staff and volunteers are prepared to provide discreet and empathetic support.

Velvet Steps is part of the social program Bucharest Belongs to Them Too, initiated by the Kinetobebe Association, which promotes equal access for children with disabilities or from vulnerable backgrounds to cultural and educational experiences.

- Your advertising could be here -

The artistic concept and inclusive adaptation were developed by actor Bogdan Acatrinei, co-founder of the Kinetobebe Association, in collaboration with specialists in special education pedagogy, physiotherapy, neurodiversity, as well as parent organizations and relevant NGOs.

The performance is primarily aimed at children and adults with special needs, therapists, educators, doctors, and anyone who supports equal access to culture. At the same time, it is open to any audience member wishing to experience ballet in a gentle and empathetic format.

“We wanted this performance to be an invitation from Kinetobebe to serenity and courage—the calm of children who need to feel safe and the courage of an institution opening the stage for everyone. Every detail, from softer lighting to slower movements, is a form of respect and proof that inclusion is lived, not just spoken. Velvet Steps is not just a show; it is a promise that those who experience the world differently have a place in it.” – Bogdan Acatrinei, Co-founder, Kinetobebe Association

“I believe in the power of good, and this project moves me deeply. Velvet Steps is a light that shines in children’s eyes, a silent embrace for those who need extra care. This event builds a bridge between worlds, an invitation to empathy, and a lesson in creating a society where every step, however fragile, matters. For us at E.ON, it means being present where we are needed—with respect, gentleness, responsibility, and a genuine desire to do good. I am honored to support an initiative that brings the beauty of art closer to all children. It will be a performance that unites people, needs, joy, and hope—all within an emotionally moving setting. Be part of it!” – Claudia Griech, CEO, E.ON Energie Romania

For a more inclusive audience, for art closer to the people.

Tickets available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.