What can you do at FITS30 on Monday, June 26?

FITS30, the Sibiu International Theatre Festival is coming with further surprises on Monday, June 26. From 10:00 a.m., in Piața Mare, Sibiu, the National Flag Day is marked alongside the military structures of the Sibiu Garrison, and the event will end with the parade of the honor guard.

After walking around Sibiu and causing laughter, the friendly rats (RATS) from Campi Qui Pugui (Spain) finally invade the city, on Pietonala Nicolae Bălcescu, from 12:00. Careful! The goodwill spread by them is contagious!

From 12:45, on the same Nicolae Bălcescu Pedestrian, the FITS audience has the opportunity to meet the two Merry and Fluffy from Opakar (Spain), long-awaited at the Festival!

Romeo and Juliet, this time in the directorial vision of Andriy Zholdak, who also signs the screenwriting (along with Daniel Zholdak), the music, lights, video and script, can be seen from 4 p.m. :00 at the TNRS Great Hall.

Modern adaptation of the Shakespearean text, the performance of the well-known “terrible child” of the European theater is a poetic experience about the abyss of the young soul and about its strength to find salvation through love. By the way, also Shakespeare, but Macbeth/ O casnicie de pomina/Hell of a Marriage, is also the proposal of the band Tiyatro BeReZe (Turkey), at Sala Studio of TNRS, from 21:00.

At 17:00, at the State Philharmonic, FITS offers us another production based on a classic text, this time it’s about Molière and Căsatoria cu de a sila/Marriage by Force, from the National Theater of Satiricus Ion Luca Caragiale (Moldova). Juan Carlos Avecilla Flamenco Dance Company (Spain) presents Flamenco Fusion in Habermann Square from 19:30 and 21:45, a show that focuses on the essence of the Spanish dance tradition – stylized dance, bolero and flamenco. Three completely different dance styles, but which merge perfectly.

The Accordionists is a musical and choreographic performance performed almost 200 times in five years by the artists Ça Va Valser (France). Two more performances are added to this track record, from 19:00 and 21:15, on Pietonala Nicolae Bălcescu. A show meant to be watched, listened to, but above all, danced!

From 20:00, at the UniCredit Culture Factory, Lulu Hall, we can see Mother, directed by Mariana Cămărășan, with Diana Văcaru-Lazăr and Cendana Trifan, who, for this performance, received the UNITER 2023 Supporting Role Award.