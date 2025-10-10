What’s on Stage at the Bucharest National Opera in Mid-October?

The week of October 13–19 brings famous titles from the global repertoire to the Bucharest National Opera, including G. Verdi’s The Troubadour, W.A. Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, G. Verdi’s Nabucco, A. Ch. Adam’s ballet Giselle, and G. Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love.

Wednesday, October 15, 6:30 PM – The Troubadour by G. Verdi

A gripping tale of impossible loves, old vendettas, and intertwined destinies set against a backdrop of bloody conflict. A powerful count and an enigmatic minstrel become fierce rivals, driven not only by passion for the same woman but also by a terrible secret hidden in the past. Verdi’s intense and dramatic music turns every scene into a whirlwind of emotions. Who is the true troubadour? What truths will be revealed? Discover a world full of mystery, passion, and unexpected twists.

Thursday, October 16, 6:30 PM – The Marriage of Figaro by W.A. Mozart

A story of love, intrigue, and cleverness, revealing with wit and humor the backstage maneuvers of a day full of entanglements. On the eve of his wedding to Susanna, the clever valet Figaro discovers that his master, Count Almaviva, has less honorable plans. But the servants are not easily fooled. Through disguises, romantic mix-ups, and conspiracies, the characters weave a tale in which everyone tries to play their cards as best as possible. Who will deceive whom? What will happen on the wedding night? Enjoy Mozart’s musical genius in a performance that blends classic elegance with situational comedy.

Friday, October 17, 6:30 PM – Nabucco by G. Verdi

A grand epic about power, faith, and liberation, intertwining the drama of an oppressed people with the inner turmoil of a tyrannical king. Set against the Babylonian exile of the Jews, the story is full of tension and conflict between father and daughter, faith and pride, love and betrayal. The famous chorus of the slaves, Va, pensiero, becomes both a collective prayer and a universal cry for freedom. What happens when a ruler of the world is brought down by his own mistakes? Who will pay the price of salvation? An overwhelming performance awaits, where Verdi’s music awakens the conscience.

Saturday, October 18, 6:30 PM – Giselle by A. Ch. Adam

A masterpiece of romantic ballet, a delicate and moving story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness beyond death. Giselle, a fragile and dreamy young woman, falls in love with a disguised nobleman, unaware that her pure heart will soon be broken. In a fascinating contrast between the idyllic village life and the spectral world of spirits, the ballet transports the audience to an ethereal universe where dance becomes prayer and hope. Will her love save him even after death, or will he be condemned for his broken vow?

Sunday, October 19, 6:30 PM – The Elixir of Love by G. Donizetti

The story follows Nemorino, a young man hopelessly in love with the beautiful Adina, who seeks help from a miraculous potion bought from a cunning traveling salesman. Amid romantic mix-ups, comic rivalries, and a touch of illusion, Donizetti’s music charms with freshness and lyricism. But does the elixir really work, or does love follow its own unpredictable path?

