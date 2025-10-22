What’s on Theatre Stage sin Bucharest, Craiova, and Iași This October Weekend?

The last weekend of October brings four remarkable performances to the stages of Bucharest, Craiova, and Iași, exploring themes of family, identity, and the role of theater with humor, emotion, and irony. “Regina Mamă,” “Comedie din greșeală,” “Antiportret de familie,” and “Dragi părinți” feature some of the biggest names in Romanian theater.

“Regina Mamă/The Mother Queen”

October 27, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

In Regina Mamă, the theater becomes a space for confessions, simmering tensions, and unspoken emotions. Manlio Santanelli presents a subtle duel between a domineering mother and her son, caught between guilt, helplessness, and a belated ambition to rebuild his life at the expense of the one who broke it. Reunited with his mother under the pretext of care, Alfredo, a failed journalist played by Marius Manole, hides a cynical plan: to turn his mother’s death into a sensational journalistic story. What seems like simple manipulation evolves into a painful and deeply human confrontation, where the past demands its due. Oana Pellea delivers a monumental, fragile, and cutting performance as the Queen in a play where every line becomes a sharp blade slicing through family bonds—a story of loneliness, the illusion of control, and love that hurts, told with stage power that lingers long after the curtain falls.

“Comedie din greșeală/ Comedy by Mistake”

October 27, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB Studio

Comedie din greșeală is a delightful theatrical farce about actors, scenes, and all the things that can go wrong before a premiere. Amid hilarious chaos, with no set script but all the real pressures of theater—sold tickets, an audience, scheduled tours—a group of artists attempts the impossible: to create a show out of nothing. Medeea Marinescu, Alexandru Papadopol, Alex Bogdan, Elvira Deatcu, Diana Roman, and Eduard Buhac bring to life a universe full of humor, sincerity, and irony.

“Antiportret de familie/Family Anti-Portrait”

October 28, 8:00 PM – Craiova, “Marin Sorescu” National Theatre

Antiportret de familie is a delicate, humorous, and melancholic study of the fragile dynamics within a contemporary family, where each member seeks comfort in a world that offers no certainties. Featuring Emilia Popescu, Marius Manole, Raluca Aprodu, Ștefan Iancu, Alin Florea, and Cătălina Mihai, the play invites audiences into a familiar living room, where memories, reproaches, and unspoken words accumulate to create an emotional, recognizable story. Between sarcasm and vulnerability, appearance and truth, the characters craft a bitter comedy where laughter becomes a defense mechanism, and silence says more than it seems. With a direction attentive to emotional detail and a text that opens questions rather than giving answers, Antiportret de familie presents an honest portrayal of imperfect love, unhealed rifts, and desperate attempts to reconnect.

“Dragi părinți/Dear Parents”

October 29, 8:00 PM – Iași, “Vasile Alecsandri” National Theatre

Dragi părinți is a comedy about family, love, money, the place of each sibling among the others, the changing nature of feelings, the shadow within each of us, and what parents owe their children. The cast includes Carmen Tănase, Marius Manole, Medeea Marinescu, Marius Bodochi, and Șerban Pavlu, well-known names in contemporary theater and film. Directed by Toma Dănilă with set design by Mădălina Ștefănescu.

Tickets for all performances are available at ProTicket and FanTeatru.

The shows are presented by Prestige Art Production, a company dedicated to promoting high-quality theatrical art.