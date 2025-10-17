The week of October 20 – 26 brings to the audience of the Bucharest National Opera a diverse selection of emblematic performances: “The Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini, the original production “Callas – Oana Pellea” by Terrence McNally – a moving incursion into the soul of a legend of the operatic stage, and the ballet “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a classic title that continues to fascinate through grace, strength and mystery.

Thursday, October 23, 6:30 PM – We invite you to the performance of “The Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini, a masterpiece of opera buffa. Figaro, the resourceful barber with a solution for everything, becomes the accomplice in a love story where nothing is as it seems. Beneath disguises, ingenious plans, and witty dialogue lies a struggle for freedom and true love in a world that tries to control everything. Rossini delivers an irresistible score, blending humor and vocal virtuosity in a performance not to be missed. Who will prevail in the end — authority or cleverness? Love or pride?

Friday, October 24, 6:30 PM – On the ONB stage, “Callas – Oana Pellea” takes the spotlight, a special production at the intersection of theater and opera, inspired by the text of Terrence McNally. Oana Pellea brings forth a vulnerable, lucid, passionate Maria Callas — at times harsh, at times devastatingly honest — a woman of flesh and blood beyond the mythical aura. The performance becomes a meditation on art, sacrifice, and identity. Who really was Maria Callas? A star? A victim? A revolutionary? Perhaps all of the above. An intimate and intense event that cannot be told, only experienced.

Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, 6:30 PM – Join us for “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a gem of the world’s choreographic repertoire, combining the perfection of classical dance with the power of an eternal story. Prince Siegfried and the mysterious Odette meet in an enchanted world where true love is tested by darkness, illusion, and destiny. The emotion of Tchaikovsky’s score, paired with the expressiveness of the dance, creates a performance of exquisite visual and sonic refinement. Will love overcome the evil spell? Or is sacrifice the only path to liberation?

Tickets available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Box Office of the Bucharest National Opera.