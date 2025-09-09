World Opera Stars Shine in ONB’s Oedipe at Enescu Festival

The Bucharest National Opera presents on Monday, September 15, at 7:00 PM, the opera performance Oedipe by George Enescu, as part of the “George Enescu” International Festival. The production is directed by Stefano Poda, with musical direction by maestro Tiberiu Soare, featuring the Orchestra, the Choir, and the Children’s Choir of the Bucharest National Opera.

“It is a monument of humanism, spanning history from Ancient Greece to the 20th century, full of vision, poetry, and genius. Oedipe begins with Sophocles, but everything is reinvented, split into light and shadow. Oedipe is, of course, a symbol of destiny: I feel deeply connected to the ideal of Greek tragedy, and Oedipe embodies this ideal. My dream was to stage this opera at the Acropolis in Athens, where I directed Il Trovatore in 2012, but destiny wanted it to happen first in the composer’s homeland. Like with theatre, I’ve always been curious about music in antiquity. Greek tragedy was originally sung, not just spoken, but we can’t know today how it really sounded — the voices, the choirs, the vibrations. As a great artist, Enescu has the extraordinary power to translate the ancient world into modern ears, to make us step into a kind of time machine. It is simply formidable.” – Stefano Poda

The main roles are performed by baritone Ionuț Pascu (Oedip), mezzo-sopranos Ruxandra Donose (Jocasta) and Ramona Zaharia (Sphinx), and bass Vazgen Gazaryan (High Priest).

Enescu’s opera reimagines the well-known myth of Oedipus — the son of Thebes’ king who kills his father (Laios) and marries his mother (Jocasta) — in a way that reflects the genius of the great Romanian composer, while preserving the enduring significance and relevance of Greek tragedy for contemporary audiences.

A fascinating aspect of this opera is how Enescu intertwines elements of traditional Romanian repertoire with modern compositional techniques characteristic of 20th-century music (making this splendid opera sometimes feel a little challenging on a first listen). The score — especially in Act I — is filled with folkloric themes, lyrical motifs, and pastoral dances (easily identifiable as part of the beloved Romanian musical universe so dear to George Enescu), seamlessly woven with dramatic orchestral passages and emotionally stirring arias of great depth.

Cast:

Ionuț Pascu – Oedip (baritone),

Ruxandra Donose – Jocasta (mezzo-soprano),

Ramona Zaharia – Sphinx (mezzo-soprano),

Vazgen Gazaryan – High Priest (bass),

Paul Curievici – Laios (tenor),

Adrian Sâmpetrean – Creon (bass),

Kaarin Cecilia Phelps – Antigone (soprano),

Alexei Botnarciuc – Tiresias (bass),

Andrei Lazăr – Shepherd (tenor),

Daniel Filipescu – Theseus (bass),

Andreea Iftimescu – Merope (contralto),

Damian Vlad – Guard (bass),

Zoica Șohterus – Theban Woman (contralto),

Leonard Bernad – Phorbas (bass).

️ Tickets available at: Festival Enescu