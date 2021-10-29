This Black Friday, neuroscience plays in favour of Spotify ads

Why Spotify, exclusively represented in Romania by Httpool, can be the right platform for communicating Black Friday offers?

Through its specificity, the most popular music streaming platform in the world, has created a space where businesses of any size can effectively promote their business using Spotify ads. What makes this platform so special? Exactly the services it offers to its users: favorite songs and podcasts, which they enjoy, thus creating a relaxation atmosphere and a good mood. And what is going on with relaxed and cheerful people? They are more open and receptive to the messages sent to them, including by the brands.

Talk to your target audience throughout the day

Spotify users who listen across multiple devices spend an average of 2.5 hours listening to their favourite music and/or podcasts everyday. Even more, 64% of Spotify users in Romania usually listen to music while performing various other activities during the day. *

There are many different times of the day when users use the app: in the morning, when getting ready for the new day, on the way to work, during a gym workout, when having fun with friends, and the list goes on, and brands can target consumers at any of these times.

The best way to effectively engage with the Spotify audience is to create ads which are relevant to the audio content that the platform broadcasts. The platform has a variety of formats (video, display, audio) and can offer listeners a very special experience, thanks to the superior sound quality, including 3D audio format.

Create emotional connections through sound

Neuro-Insight, a leading firm in the field of cognitive research, recently partnered with Spotify to study the effects which different sounds have on the brain. They research the impact that sound can have on the effectiveness of an advertisement, by assessing:

Engagement: the interaction that the consumer has with an ad, impacted by the relevance that the supplied advertisement has for the targeted consumer and by the trust the user has in the source from which it comes.

Emotional Intensity: the level of emotions the audience feels when engaging with the ad.

Long term memory: feelings or memories brought on by the ad.

Long term memory for details: the specific details and messages associated with the ad.

The conclusion? Audio ads have that extra advantage that helps brands stand out from the crowd, by engaging and creating a deeper connection with your audience through triggering emotions and memories. This leads to higher engagement and therefore higher conversion rates.