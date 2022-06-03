Three days of techno music in Bucharest. Saga Festival kicks off today

As summer started, those who are passionate about techno music will meet at the National Arena in Bucharest. Saga Festival 2022, one of the most anticipated music festivals in Romania, kicks off this evening and will last through the whole weekend. June 3-5.

Saga Festival 2022 will take place both on the National Arena in Bucharest and in the park that surrounds it. The organizers promise that not only the music will impress those who will participate in the event, but also the spectacular concept, the main stage being 40 meters high and an opening of 150 meters. There will be special effects, lights, lasers and fireworks, so that the festival will be a real experience for the participants.

Programme Saga Festival 2022 Friday, June 3

Artists performing on the main stage: Acraze, Aya, Deadmau5, Mike Williams, Ofenbach, R3hab, Timmy Trumpet, and Vali Bărbulescu.

Heat stage: Black Coffee, Fisher, Honey Dijon, Moonsound, Sven Vath and The Model.

Spark stage: Brad Brunner, Cloonee, James Hype, Lee Foss, Sllash & Doppe and Tini Gessler.

Du Mad+ Kov, Nopame, Tini Gessler şi Vanotek will perform on Drift stage, while CTC, DJ Nasa, Guess Who, Mitză, Moza Kaliza, Spike and Vlad Flueraru will be on the Switch stage.

Bumper Cars: Carol, Luca, Natasha Cri (DJ Set), NOTSOCOMMONDJ and Raphael Top Secret.

Saturday, June 4

Source: Afrojack, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, Shouse, Sickick, The Stickmen Project, Tiesto, Topic and Vanotek

Heat: Adin, Alan Fitzpatrick, Edi P, Nicole Moudaber, Pan-pot and Reinier Zonneveld Live.

Spark: Afgo & Lemon, Biscits, Dobrikan, Dom Dolla, Golan and Meduza

Drift: Dan Andrei, Edward, EMI Herodot and Mathew Johnson

Switch: Du Mad B2B Capote, Dutu, Persic, Sandy Rivera and Vanilla Sunrise.

Bumper Cars: Eddie Lanzat, Khidja, Matisa, Red Axes and Tiga.

Sunday, June 5

Source: Andi, Da Tweekaz, Elderbrook, Fedde Le Grand, Marshmello, Purple Disco Machine and Salvatore Ganacci

Heat: Baggi, Hot Since 82, Joseph Capriati, Pawsa and Soldardo

Spark: Artbat, Camelphat, Coeus, Cotoraci B2b Kaisser and John Summit

Drift: Adrian Eftimie B2B The Gang Raw, Adrien B2B Christian Lepah, Optick, Oxia and Sylvio.

Police announced that due to the festival, the traffic will be restricted on the main streets around the National Arena, as following:

Maior Coravu street, from Șoseaua Mihai Bravu to the entrance on the National Arena, but also on the cross-streets.

Pierre de Coubertin Boulevard, from Vatra Luminoasă st. to the round about from the entrance on the National Arena, and also on the cross-streets.

Tony Bulandra st., from Vatra Luminoasă to the Maior Coravu round about;

Serg. Vasile Șerbănică st.,from Basarabia Blvd to the entrance on the arena.