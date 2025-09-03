Three Evenings of Classic Music: Gifts for the Soul at Sala Dalles

This autumn and winter, Bucharest will host a series of exquisitely beautiful early music recitals under the banner of MUSICA SINE TEMPORE, a project of the Ioan I. Dalles Metropolitan Center for Education and Culture, in partnership with Cavalleria Events. The project is dedicated to artists who revive the charm of Baroque and Renaissance sounds through their mastery.

On the stage of Sala Dalles, three instruments with distinct stories – guitar, harp, and theorbo – will create a refined and introspective sonic universe, offering audiences the chance to experience music not as a relic, but as a living, intense, and deeply personal encounter.

Schedule:

October 18 – Maxim Belciug, Romania

November 25 – Lise Vandersmissen, Belgium

December 13 – Klaudyna Żołnierek, Poland

Tickets are available on eventim.ro

Premium – 150 RON

Category A – 90 RON

Category B – 75 RON

Category C – 60 RON

Reserve your place for a sonic prelude to the holidays – three evenings of early music, three gifts for the soul.

LISE VANDERSMISSEN – THE HARP AS STORY (NOVEMBER 25)

On November 25, Bucharest audiences will meet extraordinary Belgian harpist Lise Vandersmissen, increasingly present on Europe’s stages. Specializing in both modern and Baroque double harp, she bridges eras and styles, turning each work into a fragile and enigmatic sonic story. Trained at the Royal Conservatoire Antwerp and the Royal Academy of Music in London, Vandersmissen has performed in prestigious festivals and ensembles, impressing with her interpretive depth and artistic versatility. Her recital at Sala Dalles promises a contemplative journey and rediscovery of this fascinating, often overlooked instrument.

KLAUDYNA ŻOŁNIEREK – THE REFINEMENT OF THE THEORBO (DECEMBER 13)

The series concludes on December 13 with Polish virtuoso Klaudyna Żołnierek on theorbo, lute, and Baroque guitar. A disciple of Rolf Lislevand at Hochschule für Musik in Trossingen, she combines historical rigor with contemporary sensitivity. Performing on major European stages and collaborating with early music ensembles, Żołnierek is celebrated for the delicacy and magnetism of her interpretations. Her 2023 album Dialogue explores 17th-century French lute music, and her Bucharest recital promises an evening of sonic reverie, balancing memory and revelation.

UNDER THE MUSICA SINE TEMPORE BANNER

“Musica Sine Tempore is not just a concert series, but a platform to bring artists to Bucharest who give early music the breath of the present. We aim to develop this project into a tradition of high-quality musical encounters, where audiences discover the rare beauty of instruments and repertoires that transcend time,” say the organizers.