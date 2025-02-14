Starting February 15, 2025, at 12:00 PM, music lovers will be able to purchase individual tickets for concerts and events at the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious classical music festivals. Now in its 27th edition, the Enescu Festival will take place from August 24 to September 21, 2025, bringing over 4,000 musicians to Bucharest to perform in six permanent venues. For an entire month, the presence of world-renowned orchestras, ensembles, conductors, and soloists will transform Bucharest into the capital of classical music.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of individual ticket sales for this year’s edition of the George Enescu International Festival. The festival is a symbol of musical excellence, and each edition showcases outstanding artists and unforgettable performances. It offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience an event that honors the legacy of George Enescu, 70 years after his passing. The greatest names in international classical music invite both music lovers and newcomers to be part of this extraordinary experience,” said Cristina Uruc, Interim Manager of ARTEXIM, Organizer of the George Enescu International Festival.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at https://www.cts.eventim.ro/artist/festivalul-george-enescu and in physical format at Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstore chains.

Prices vary depending on the selected event and seating category, ensuring broad accessibility.

Ticket Prices:

Concerts at Sala Palatului:

VIP: 280 lei

280 lei Category 1: 250 lei

250 lei Category 2: 200 lei

200 lei Category 3: 150 lei

150 lei Category 4: 120 lei

120 lei Discounted tickets (students/pensioners): 90 lei

Concerts at the Romanian Athenaeum & Midnight Concerts:

Category 1: 280 lei

280 lei Category 2: 250 lei

250 lei Discounted tickets (students/pensioners): 120 lei

Anniversary Concerts at Sala Radio & Enescu 70 Series at MNAR Auditorium:

Category 1: 150 lei

150 lei Category 2: 120 lei

120 lei Discounted tickets (students/pensioners): 85 lei

Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience at MINA – Museum of Immersive New Art:

Full price: 200 lei

200 lei Discounted tickets (students/pensioners): 150 lei

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, tickets for performances at the Bucharest National Opera will go on sale. Tickets for the Family and Children’s Concert Series at Odeon Theatre will be available on the theatre’s website at a later date.

Organizers reserve the right to modify the schedule. Please visit the George Enescu International Festival website, www.festivalenescu.ro, for the latest updates.