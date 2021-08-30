Tickets now available for Película #6

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and THE TANGO LESSON, in the schedule for the 6th edition of Película.



The 6th edition of Película, the only Ibero-American film and culture festival in Romania, invites its spectators this year to a special cinematic journey, through Latin American films (Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico , Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Cuba and Uruguay), along with titles from Spain and Portugal. Tickets are available on Eventbook .

The festival will take place this year between September 8th and 12th in Bucharest, in the traditional and welcoming spaces of Cinema Elvire Popesco and the Cervantes Institute, but also offers outdoor activities and screenings, on September 11th and 12th, at Verde Stop Arena, and will take place for the first time in Cluj-Napoca, between September 17th and 19th, at Cinema Victoria. Also, the festival will continue the version found last year for a selection of films, available exclusively online, to reach as many viewers as possible between September 13th and 19th, on the Cinesquare platform (www.cinesquare.net).

Spot Película #6: https://youtu.be/gau0FkuzNtQ

“The 6th Edition of Película wants to alleviate some of the longing for departures and will be the ideal travel and vacation destination in September for all those who dream of Latin America and of the Iberian Peninsula and want to experience the Latin spirit through film, music, dance and stories. In short, we have prepared an edition “IBERO AMERICA ALL INCLUSIVE.”, says Ileana Cecanu, artistic director of the Película festival.

This year the festival will host both recent titles and acclaimed productions from previous years, as well as titles with representative themes for Latin American culture. Viewers will have four sections totaling 25 movies. All films will be presented in the original language, with Romanian subtitles.

The production that opens the 6th edition of Película is the Oscar-nominated documentary, amongst the 21 awards won at prestigious international festivals (BAFTA, European Film Awards), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (r. Wim Wenders, 1999) , that follows the famous guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, Joachim, during their trip to Cuba, during which the best musicians of the country gather to record an album. Among the artists included in the project are singer Ibrahim Ferrer and pianist Rubén González.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/qtsyFepaYfQ

The festival resumes this year COMPI, the competitive section, with 5 award-winning productions from Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and Portugal: VALENTINA, the debut film of Brazilian director Cássio Pereira dos Santos, KARNAWAL (directed by Juan Pablo Félix), selected in 2020 at the Toronto International Film Festival, CLARA SOLA, Nathalía Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature film, presented this year at Cannes in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section and winner of Best Screenplay at the Cairo International Film Festival and LISTEN, the feature film debut of Portuguese director Ana Rocha, awarded in 2020 at the Venice Film Festival.

„Película # 6 brings a new section, DOS CAMINOS, that contains two films that have in common the director or the theme: LAS MEJORES FAMILIAS and CONTRACORRIENTE, both directed by Javier Fuentes Leon, the documentaries JINETES DEL PARAISO and PORRO HECHO EN COLUMBIA, that talk about the beauty of Colombian landscapes and music and the Spanish feature films BUSCANDO A EIMISH and FALLING, signed by director Ana Rodriguez Rosell, who will come to Bucharest as a guest of the festival, through the Cervantes Institut”, adds Ileana Cecanu.

The RETRO PELICULA section presents 4 appreciated productions from previous years, scheduled for the first time in the festival: EL 5 DE TALLERES (r. Adrián Biniez, 2014), nominated in 2014 at the film festivals in Venice and Zurich, the drama LAS HEREDERAS (r. Marcelo Martinessi, 2018), with no less than 36 awards and 39 nominations at prestigious international festivals (Fipresci Award and the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2018, Best Latin American Film at the San Sebastián Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize at the Seattle International Film Festival), the films of Samuel Kishi, winner of two awards at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, LOS LOBOS, and the catchy SOMOS MARI PEPA, winner of the section debut at the Miami Film Festival, and WHISKEY (directed by Juan Pablo Rebella, Pablo Stoll, 2004), winner of Un certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 and the Transylvania Trophy at TIFF in 2005.

NINIPELI, the section dedicated to the youngest viewers of the Film, brings the feature film COCO (r. Adrian Molina, Lee Unkrich, 2017), winner of two Oscars, for Best Animated Film and Best Original Song, among over 100 other awards at international film festivals (BAFTA, Golden Globes, Grammy, Teen Choice Awards), and a block of animated short films from Latin America, that draw attention to issues in society.

As they have done in every edition so far, the organizers will close the festival with a reference film centered on Tango: THE TANGO LESSON (directed by Sally Potter, 1997), nominated for BAFTA Awards for Best Foreign Language Film , a film premiered at Película, that brings to the fore a woman who discovers this dance that touches a whole world. Among the special screenings at the festival are the documentaries EL AGENTE TOPO, directed by filmmaker Maite Alberdi, the first female director in Chile nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary, in which a private detective in Chile hires someone to work as a “mole” at a nursing home, where a client of his suspects caregivers of elder abuse and PIAZZOLLA, LOS AÑOS DEL TIBURÓN (d. Daniel Rosenfeld, 2018), where, for the first time, the secret archives of the bandoneon musician Astor Piazzolla are revealed to the world by his son himself, in a unique portrait of the legendary composer who revolutionized tango. The film was presented to a very small number of spectators in last year’s edition of the festival.

For the Cluj edition, tickets are already available on www.cinemavictoria.ro, and the program contains 12 film screenings and dance and music demonstrations.

The complete program of the festival is available on the website www.peliculafiesta.ro and on the Facebook page of the festival, and tickets can be purchased on eventbook.ro. For online viewing, tickets can be purchased directly from the Cinesquare platform between 13th and 19th September.

¡Hasta pronto!

