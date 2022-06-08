TIFF announces a partnership with TikTok

The Transylvania International Film Festival (June 17 – 26, 2022) announces a partnership with the TikTok platform, through which it aims to bring to the fore Romanian content creators passionate about cinema and to invite them to find inspiration at the biggest film event from the country. The partnership includes a hashtag challenge, which will culminate in a special awards event in Cluj-Napoca, and a VFX Masterclass for teenagers given by Robert Tatoi, within EducaTIFF.

Under the hashtag #PovestitorulDeFilm, Romanian TikTok users can enter the TIFF 2022 challenge. To participate, content creators must make a video clip on TikTok, no longer than 1 minute, in which to tell or show in a creative way the action of a movie or series that they liked. The challenge is not to say the name of the movie or series, but to encourage your fans to guess. The most creative and inspired two videos will be awarded with a complete experience for two people at the festival, with all expenses insured, from June 23 to 26. A special awards event will take place here, where the winning clips will be screened, and participants will meet with the jury, film industry professionals and TikTok representatives.

The winners will be chosen by a jury consisting of Cătălin Ionuț (content creator with over 2 million followers), Mara Oprea (actress and content creator) and Carol Ionescu (actor). The #PovestitorulDeFilm competition runs until June 15. Full details and regulations can be found on the TikTok platform. TikTok will also be present in the educational section of the festival, EducaTIFF. Robert Tatoi, one of the most acclaimed content creators in the country and an expert in visual effects, will hold a VFX Masterclass on Thursday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m., aimed exclusively at young content enthusiasts, aged 16 and 18 years.

15 participants will be chosen, and registrations are made by completing this form: https://forms.gle/shZLxVDLk2Mm1uR76.

TIFF can be tracked on TikTok on the following account.