TIFF – open air festival this year

The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will be held this year during July 31-August 9.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions in force, TIFF is proposing a new kind of festival this summer, with many open air screenings and events. Both the official opening gala and the closing ceremony will take place in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca.

“We are ready to enforce all protection measures imposed by the authorities for the open air space and we hope to have all norms confirmed as soon as possible for the screenings in the movie theaters. Organizers will prioritize the safety of the spectators,” said Tudor Giurgiu, the festival president.

The open air screenings will be held in strictly delimited spaces, while seats will observe the social distancing rule. The access will be provided through triage corridors. Movie screening will be held in Open Air Unirii Square, Iulius Mall Open Air, Arkhai Sculpture Park in Vlaha, Banffy Castle in Bonțida or in the courtyard of the French Institute from Cluj.