TIFF organizers announce the first edition of SUNSCREEN, a new film festival in Constanța

The organizers of the Transylvania International Film Festival announce the first edition of SUNSCREEN Film & Arts Festival – a new event by the sea, with outdoor and cinema screenings, exceptional dinner concerts, a program dedicated to children, but also electrifying parties. Between September 8 and 11, viewers in Constanța will be able to watch dozens of successful films on the big screen and will enjoy meetings with special guests from the world of film. The event is backed by the TIFF team, which has transformed Cluj-Napoca into an international destination for film lovers and which will use the experience gained in the last 20 years to build a new event by the sea.

“In 2022, the team of the film festival with the largest number of spectators in Romania arrives in the most attractive holiday destination in the country, in a new formula, designed especially for this occasion. We are glad that we will be able to use the experience of TIFF organization in developing an event that we hope will become a tradition in Constanța, a city that has the potential to become a new important point for moviegoers”, says Tudor Giurgiu, President of TIFF.

The program of the first edition of SUNSCREEN Film & Arts Festival will include a selection of over 30 films, cine-concerts with famous artists, screenings and workshops for children and parents, cine-culinary experiences and VR Cinema, organized indoors and outdoors in five locations from Constanța: Ovidiu Square, Reyna Beach, Soveja Summer Theater, Jean Constantin Hall and the Studio Hall of the State Theater. More details about the program will be announced soon.