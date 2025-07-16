Timișoara Shines as Cultural Hub with Art Encounters Biennial

The sixth edition of the Art Encounters Biennial concluded after six weeks of exhibitions and events held between May 30 and July 13, bringing together over 21,000 visitors to the exhibitions and several thousand more who engaged with the public artworks. The event fostered a vibrant dialogue on memory, the present, and the power of collective imagination to envision new future scenarios. Under the theme Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales, the Biennial activated three historically significant spaces in Timișoara, offering audiences a new perspective through contemporary art.

Curated by Ana Janevski and Tevž Logar, the 2025 edition brought together 64 artists from over 30 countries, creating a framework for collective exploration of history and contemporary social challenges through a wide range of artistic practices. The presence of internationally renowned names such as Marina Abramović & Ulay, Joan Jonas, Oscar Murillo, Teresa Margolles, and Kapwani Kiwanga—alongside newly commissioned works by emerging and established Romanian and Moldovan artists like Loredana Ilie, Alle Dicu, Christine Cizmaș, Ana Adam, Lorena Cocioni, Silvia Moldovan (Romania), and Pavel Brăila (Republic of Moldova)—as well as international artists such as Bora Baboci (Albania), Hassan Khan (UK), and Nora Turato (Croatia), reinforced the Biennial’s role as a platform for dialogue between local and global art scenes.

The Biennial took place in key venues across the city: the Military Garrison Command in Liberty Square, FABER, and the Art Encounters Foundation headquarters. Each location deeply influenced the artistic interventions on display and inspired the thematic threads proposed by the curators, linking past and present through art. The opening and activation of these spaces were made possible thanks to the continued support of Banca Transilvania, the strategic partner of the Art Encounters Foundation since 2021.

This year’s public program was the most extensive to date, with over 125 events organized under My Art Encounters. These included guided tours by Biennial mediators, artist walks led by participating artists, introductory courses in contemporary art with Maria Sârbu, exhibition content discussions with Mihai Toth, children’s workshops led by artists and trained mediators, book launches and performative readings in partnership with La Două Bufnițe, as well as historical city tours that deepened the connection between newly commissioned artworks and the city of Timișoara.

A highlight of the program was its emphasis on performative art: from Christine Cizmaș’s performances at the Military Garrison Command, which opened and closed her installation, to Manuel Pelmuș’s living choreography of simultaneous actions across the three venues; from the subtle negotiation between artist and audience in choreographer Moriah Evans’s two-day performance at the Biennial’s close, to the subversive stand-up performance by Mila Panić. These moments offered deeply personal experiences that echoed the theme Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales, inviting the audience to engage directly with the exhibitions.

One of this edition’s missions was to facilitate access to contemporary art as a tool for learning and development. Weekly sessions with Prof. Maria Sârbu and artist Mihai Toth attracted over 100 participants eager to explore the world of contemporary art, while the My Art Encounters program for schools brought over 5,000 students—from primary to high school—into the Biennial’s exhibitions. Activities for children were supported by Catena Pharmacy, the partner for this edition’s mediation and exhibition program.

The series of music events and DJ sets, organized in collaboration with Ploom Romania, brought life to Saturday evenings during the Biennial, revitalizing the exhibition space at the Military Garrison Command as a community gathering place. These events featured local music scene representatives, adding a new layer to the city’s contemporary art experience.

A complementary platform of the 2025 Biennial was dedicated to Romania’s community of private art collectors. The exhibition Publicul Privat (The Private Public), curated by Mihnea Mircan and hosted at Jecza Gallery, was organized by Art Collect Association from May 30 to July 13 and showcased works from five private Romanian collections. With each edition, this complementary platform promotes the various ways public or private actors contribute to the promotion of contemporary art.

Continuing the Biennial’s tradition, the Art Encounters 2025 Biennial Catalog was launched and is available online at artencounters.ro and through partner La Două Bufnițe. The volume documents the concepts, works, and curatorial interventions of this edition, serving as a valuable guide through the exhibitions.

The 2025 edition drew international media attention, with articles and reviews featured in Beaux Arts Magazine, ExibArt, The Art Newspaper, Vogue Poland, Contemporary LYNX, Kunstforum, and e-Flux, reaffirming the relevance and global resonance of the Timișoara Biennial in the contemporary art world.

The Art Encounters Biennial 2025 is a project organized by the Art Encounters Foundation and is funded by the Municipality of Timișoara through the Timișoara Projects Center, co-funded by the Ministry of Culture, AFCN, Institut français de Roumanie à Timișoara, and the German Cultural Center in Timișoara.