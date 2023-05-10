Timothy Spall joins TIFF.22

British actor Timothy Spall is one of the special guests of the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (June 9 – 18, 2023, Cluj-Napoca). The actor will be honoured for Lifetime Achievement at the Opening Gala of the festival, on June 9.

Timothy Spall has created over 150 roles in film and television and has worked extensively with director Mike Leigh. His performances in Secrets & Lies (1996) and Topsy-Turvy (1999) earned him two BAFTA nominations. For his most recent collaboration with Leigh, Mr. Turner (2014), Spall received the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. In the 90s, he also collaborated with directors such as Clint Eastwood (White Hunter Black Heart), Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost) and Bernardo Bertolucci (The Sheltering Sky).

For younger generations of moviegoers, he became known worldwide as the wizard Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter franchise. Spall also starred alongside Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai (dir. Edward Zwick, 2003) and Jim Carrey in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (dir. Brad Silberling, 2004) and played Winston Churchill in the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech (dir. Tom Hooper, 2010. At the end of the last millennium, Queen Elizabeth II made him an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Northern Comfort (Iceland / UK / Germany, 2023) is the latest film starring Timothy Spall. The comedy directed by Icelandic Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson will open Transilvania IFF.22 on June 9 in the presence of the British actor, who will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Piața Unirii in Cluj-Napoca. Joining Timothy Spall will be director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson and English theatre and film actress Lydia Leonard (The Crown, Ten Percent).

TIFF.22’s Unirii Open Air programme includes documentaries, wacky comedies and action films, Wes Anderson’s latest extravaganza, and an evening dedicated to a classic love story. The programme in Unirii comes to a spectacular end on Sunday, June 18 with the “catch” of this edition: Asteroid City. The new film by the unclassifiable Wes Anderson lands at Transilvania IFF immediately after its premiere in the official selection at Cannes and features a stellar cast with Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman in the lead roles.

Tickets for Piața Unirii Open Air are on sale online – https://tiff.eventbook.ro/