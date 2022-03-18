Together for the children of Ukraine, 7-hour charity marathon concert in Bucharest

On March 27, hundreds of people will gather in Club Control in Bucharest for a 7-hour charity marathon concert held to raise donations for the Ukrainian children.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Save the Children Romania;

The bands to perform: Roadkill Soda, Oigăn, The Amsterdams, man on the moon, Ana Coman, Mr. Victor and StelaLuna.

Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukrain, 469,284 people have entered Romania, of whom about a third are children. “Save the Children” NGO provided for 16,499 people, including 9,172 Ukrainian children and 7,327 adults (women, the elderly, men with medical exemption, extended families), with staple food, hygiene products, clothing, footwear, diapers, pacifiers, bottles , strollers, baby carriers, hot water thermoses, toys, blankets and other immediately available products, calling cards provided free of charge by mobile phone companies, emotional support, translation and information counseling – information materials in Ukrainian (information about the procedure asylum, means of travel, hospitals, map and addresses of centers for asylum seekers, etc.).

In order to bring a ray of hope on the faces of the little ones, Bucharesters are expected to attend a charity marathon concert that will take place on March 27th. The event will take place in the Control Club in Bucharest (4 Constantin Mille Street) and will start at 16:00.

Bands like RoadkillSoda, Oigăn, The Amsterdams, om la lună, Ana Coman, Domnul Victor and StelaLuna will be performing.

“The last few weeks have put us in front of events heard so far only in history lessons. It’s not just stories, it’s all real facts. It’s something we’re trying to hide or run away from. But we don’t. We are here, we are together and we want to help and bring a double dose of love, a mountain of optimism and a ray of hope on the faces of the little ones. We are together for the children of Ukraine! On March 27, we gather in Club Control to raise as much money as possible with those from Save the Children. I would like to thank the 7 bands that accepted without hesitation to take part in this endeavor,” said Bogdan Munteanu, the organizer of the event.

“More than 100 children have been killed in the war in Ukraine and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children have been forced to flee their homes, schools, the country and take refuge in neighboring countries. It is a drama of great proportions, unprecedented in recent history. Most often, these children arrive in Romania scared, not understanding what is happening to them and when they will be able to return home. They need urgent humanitarian support, but also psycho-emotional assistance to cope. The Save the Children teams are on the ground from day one, in all refugee centers and at border crossings with Ukraine and Rep. Moldova, to provide humanitarian assistance “, said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

A bought ticket will enable access to the concert, but also a donation for Save the Children.

Tickets are available on Eventbook: https://eventbook.ro/music/bilete-together-for-the-children-of-ukraine

Price categories:

RON 70 – ray of hope

RON90 – mount of optimism

RON 110 – double dose of love

All revenues at the event will be donated to “Save the Children” for the campaign: https://www.salvaticopiii.ro/ce-facem/protectie/protectia-copiilor-refugiati/sprijin-pentru-ucraina.