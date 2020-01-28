Tommy Hilfiger brings the Black Eyed Peas to 2020 Hahnenkamm Ski Races as part of official fashion partnership

The Black Eyed Peas performance at the annual Kitz-Race-Party was one of several activations at the heart of the wider Tommy Hilfiger sponsorship as Official Fashion Partner of the 2020 Hahnenkamm Ski Races.

Tommy Hilfiger celebrated its Official Fashion Partnership with the 2020 Hahnenkamm Ski Races in Kitzbühel, Austria, with a performance by American pop titans, The Black Eyed Peas, during the famous Kitz-Race-Party on January 25th. Each year, the Saturday night event is hailed as a highlight of the Hahnenkamm Ski Races, home of the legendary “Streif” – one of the world’s most exhilarating downhill slopes, reaching an 85% downhill angle, 80-meter jumps and speeds of up to 140 km/hour.

The Black Eyed Peas performance was one of several activations at the heart of the Tommy Hilfiger Official Fashion Partnership during the weekend of January 24th – 26th. Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Hilfiger and CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Daniel Grieder participated in the 23rd edition of the Kitz-Charity-Trophy race on January 25th. Personalities from the worlds of sports, business and culture tackled the fun, giant slalom on the final meters of the famous “Streif” run to raise money in support of local farming families who have fallen upon hard times. This year, the charity race raised a total of €200,000.

Adding a bold TOMMY HILFIGER touch to the slopes, a hot air balloon, racing flags, gate flags, starting and finishing line banners located along the famous downhill race featured the brand’s signature red, white and blue logo. A TOMMY HILFIGER pop-up located at the race track’s Trade Village showcased the third edition of the TommyXRossignol collection, including a unique sweatshirt designed for the event, as well as a curated selection of Winter Pre-Spring 2020 TOMMY HILFIGER Sportswear styles for men and women. The TOMMY HILFIGER store in central Kitzbühel featured a dedicated window celebrating the partnership with the Hahnenkamm Races and the latest TommyXRossignol capsule.

WHERE: Hahnenkamm Ski Races, Kitzbühel, Austria

WHEN: Friday – Sunday, January 24 – 26, 2020.