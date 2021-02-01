Tommy Hilfiger inspires global community to unite for social change with spring 2021 “Moving Forward Together” campaign

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. has announced the Spring 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER campaign, centered around the theme of ‘Moving Forward Together’ to build a better future. The campaign is fronted by a diverse cast of activists and advocates, all striving for a society that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All. Through the campaign, the talent shares their stories and activism journeys to inspire fans to create a brighter future. The collection will be available at tommy.com, at TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and select wholesale partners beginning February 1, 2021.

“As we stand at one of the most pivotal moments in history, we must move forward together to build a future for the next generations,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “ I am proud that our Spring 2021 collection is represented by a such an incredible and diverse group of people who embody this message. Throughout the season and beyond, I am confident they will inspire fans to drive meaningful, long-lasting change.”

Created in collaboration with the cast, the Spring 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER campaign captures the talent in the styles they love while in the places they feel most at home – from a voguing ballroom, to a beach, to a recording studio. This diversity of playing fields showcases how a difference can be made in every environment and community. The campaign was shot in global locations including Los Angeles, New Jersey, London, Paris, Berlin and Hainan by local photographers Clara Balzary, Joshua Woods, Jana Gerberding, Ken Ngang and Tom Johnson. Models include:

Indya Moore (U.S.A.): Actor, model and activist struggled to find their place in the world before discovering New York’s legendary ballroom scene. Now, the trans trailblazer is using their platform to advocate for social justice.

Compton Cowboys (U.S.A.): A horse-riding healing community and mentorship collective founded by activists Randy Savvy, Stoner Mane and Kee, who use equestrian culture to show L.A. kids an alternative future.

Jameela Jamil (U.K.): Actor, radio presenter, model, writer and body positivity activist who founded the "I Weigh" platform and podcast as a safe and inclusive space for all women.

Kiddy Smile (France): DJ, dancer, producer, self-expression and identity activist helping the next generation understand and embrace themselves through ballroom dancing.

Mogli (Germany): Singer-songwriter, filmmaker, designer and activist advocating for a kinder way of living towards all people and the planet.

Tom Grennan (U.K.): Former footballer turned singer and songwriter giving back to his community through small acts of mental health activism.

Monica Guo (China): Founding member of the Chinese national surfing team who is challenging stereotypes and creating opportunity for the next generation with her all-girls surf school.

The Spring 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER collection features a range of more sustainable materials and production techniques. Materials including EcoVero viscose; lower impact recycled polyester; Lyocell fabric; organic cotton; and plant derived BioCool finishing continue to build on the brand’s ambitious sustainability mission.