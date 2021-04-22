Tommy Hilfiger launches ‘One Planet’ Capsule in celebration of Earth Day

The capsule features organic and recycled materials and planet-positive messaging, continuing to build on Tommy Hilfiger’s ambitious sustainability journey.

Tommy Hilfiger has announced the Spring 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER ‘One Planet’ capsule for men and women, designed in celebration of Earth Day, and which builds on Tommy Hilfiger’s ambitious sustainability journey. The range of relaxed statement pieces features organic and recycled materials and planet-positive messaging to inspire more sustainable decisions this Earth Day and beyond. The ‘One Planet’ capsule will be available on tommy.com and through select wholesale partners beginning April 15, 2021.

“There is no better time than Earth Day to stop and appreciate the importance of our home,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’ve only got one planet, and as a brand, we recognize the importance of protecting it. Through our ‘One Planet’ capsule, we hope to inspire our fans to move forward together more sustainably. Now is the time to spread love and climate awareness in everything we do.”

The ‘One Planet’ capsule campaign stars Berlin-based Mogli, a true multi-hyphenate. The singer, songwriter, filmmaker, designer and planet activist uses her platform to advocate for a kinder way of living – both towards all people and the planet. Wearing the capsule’s statement-making white sweatsuit, Mogli was captured in Berlin by photographer Jana Gerberding. To celebrate the collection’s launch, Mogli will take over the official Tommy Hilfiger Instagram page, where she will host a live talk on April 22, 2021 in celebration of Earth Day.

The range of super-soft sweatpants, hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts and everyday essential polos display three unique Earth Day graphics. Recycled-material sweatsuits showcase the planet surrounded by a united community and the message, ‘The Future is Bright, Together We Succeed.’ Meanwhile, T-shirts and hoodies designed in pastel colorways display the brand’s reimagined ‘Spreading Love’ red, white and blue flag.