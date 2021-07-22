Tommy Hilfiger summer/pre-fall 2021 collection: A place called summer

Tommy Hilfiger launched the Summer/Pre-Fall 2021 collection that is spreading the message that this year, summer is a state of mind. The uplifting collection was designed for finding fun and dressing to make any place a happy place.

The Tommy Hilfiger Summer/Pre-Fall 2021 collection brings Miami vibes to life with high summer swimwear, footwear and eyewear styles inspired by the Sunshine State. The collection is available in selected Tommy Hilfiger stores and on ro.tommy.com.

Dive into more sustainable swimwear

Recycled, resilient and ready for anything – Tommy Hilfiger swimwear is crafted using more sustainable methods and materials.

Purposeful swimwear puts sustainability at the heart of the collection with styles in recycled fabrics and trims and embraces diversity with the introduction of tailored inclusive sizing for perfect fit and comfort designed for all body shapes.

Fresh seasonal styles

Daytime summer essentials are designed with timeless Ithaca stripes, fresh floral patterns and lightweight materials like organic cotton.

The collection brings a fresh, elevated update to holiday essentials with rich recycled fabrics, trims, and embroidery, the archival logo and elegant silhouettes.

