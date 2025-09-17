Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Jang Won Young in Fall 2025 Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger brings Brand Ambassador and style icon Jang Won Young to New York City for the TOMMY JEANS Fall 2025 campaign. The global cultural force and member of IVE, one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups, mirrors the city’s sense of effortless cool with a laid-back style that feels fresh, confident and vibrantly alive.

“What I love about TOMMY JEANS is how the brand celebrates individuality and freedom of expression,” said Jang Won Young. “I wanted to capture that bold, fearless energy with my own twist. The campaign feels as diverse, dynamic and fearless as the city itself, inviting fans to embrace their unique style and rebellious edge.”

Styled in the TOMMY JEANS Fall 2025 collection, Jang Won Young plays by her own rules as she reflects the brand’s modern denim lifestyle – rooted in heritage but reimagined through today’s culture of casual expression. Looks include a mint green varsity tee with relaxed denim, a black-and-white varsity jacket with charcoal jeans, and a cropped corduroy puffer with light-wash denim — all of which balance laid-back prep with sharp streetwear twist.

- Advertisement -

“Jang Won Young is one of K-Pop’s most influential stars,” says Tommy Hilfiger. “Her way of approaching fashion without ever feeling overly curated gives this campaign a bold, contemporary edge. She represents the new generation defining global style, and I’m excited to have her as the face of TOMMY JEANS.”

Recreating the spirit of ‘90s New York, the campaign captures Jang Won Young in moments that channel the era’s raw, unfiltered energy. With evocative city backdrops and a lo-fi aesthetic, the visuals highlight her creativity with an attitude that feels modern, confident and unapologetically real.

The collection will be available on ro.tommy.com and in the TOMMY HILFIGER stores from București Mall – Vitan, Băneasa Shopping City, AFI Cotroceni, Palas Iași, Iulius Town Timișoara, Iulius Mall Cluj – Napoca, City Park Mall Constanța, AFI Brașov, Promenada Mall Sibiu and Promenada Mall Craiova.