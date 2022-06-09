Tommy Jeans Refresh Sessions held in Romania

TOMMY HILFIGER, represented in Romania by SARKK SA, hosted TOMMY JEANS REFRESH SESSIONS in Romania on June 8 and aims to continue the sustainability mission carried out by the brand. Desiring to build a better future and provide the consumer with 100% sustainable fashion by 2030, the brand aims to celebrate and encourage sustainability through TOMMY JEANS REFRESH SESSIONS, while also supporting consumer’s creativity and access to useful information about recycling, sustainability and circular fashion so that he can make informed decisions about clothing and lifestyle choices.

With each new TOMMY JEANS collection, the aim is to combat the waste of fabrics, trying to make the most of the collection to be designed using 100% recycled denim clothing, made with an innovative technique that mixes cotton waste from the clothing industries and bed linen of the hotel industry, sewn with yard from recycled PET plastic bottles.

The TOMMY JEANS REFRESH SESSIONS event took place at Atelier Florăria Iris, Bucharest and this innovative initiative was joined by individuals from the creative and media industries, such as content creators Mimi, Ana Gum, Ovidiu Mureșanu, Diana Munteanu and fashion stylists Lucy Faur, Daria Georgescu, Mădălina Preda, Adina Vîlcea.

A creative and sustainable approach, meant to contribute to the development of the upcycling culture in Romania, during the event the guests accepted the challenge to participate in a workshop in which they learned how to create various denim objects, an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of denim beyond traditional borders and shapes.

Motivated to discover how they can be part of the TOMMY HILFIGER sustainability journey and eager to help create a better future, each guest refreshed their imagination and got involved in making a denim item, thus providing a second life to this material. The workshop was held by Sergiu Chihaia – sculptor, textile designer & designer, full professor at the Fashion Department, Bucharest National University of Arts – and his Year III students.

Also, the participants had the opportunity to admire an exhibition consisting of objects and installations made of denim by UNArte students, coordinated by Sergiu. The denim used came from a selection of new, unpainted pairs of jeans that were not put up for sale, making the students’ creations a powerful source of inspiration.

Friends and fans of the TOMMY JEANS brand are invited to join the social media conversation using @TommyJeans and #TommyJeans.

USEFUL TIPS FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Less washing. More wearing

Between washes, you can ventilate your jeans in the sun outside, in front of a window or a fan, to reduce the accumulation of odors or bacteria.

Quality instead of quantity

Invest in a quality item, carefully crafted to last longer.

Change or give away

Exchange items with loved ones when you no longer wear them to give them a new life. A new and useful habit that helps the planet.