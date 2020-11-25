Top Instagram influencers in Romania: Figures, engagement, fraud level in building communities

HypeAuditor, the main global audit company in Social Media, recently conducted, together with MOCAPP, its partner for Romania, the first survey on the quality of audiences of Romanian Influencers active on Instagram – the most used social network in the world and also the most used Influencer Marketing platform for brands in the local market.

“We wanted to find out which are the content creators categories with the highest engagement rate (ER), how authentic their growths are, but also where we are from the perspective of fraud in building communities. This first survey confirms that the market is in the professionalization process, and the analysis performed with HypeAuditor is a useful guide for brands that run Influencer Marketing campaigns in Romania”, says Florin Grozea, CEO and founder of MOCAPP.

Thus, the recent survey shows that most influencers have at least once tried an artificial method for growing on Instagram, and at least 15% of them have visible growth anomalies.

According to the survey, 47% of the Romanian influencers active on Instagram have built their communities using flawed practices (such as follow/unfollow, inauthentic comments, growth anomalies, etc.), including content creators in the category of mega-influencers, where the percentage reaches 55.21 %.

“The level of fraud we found in Romania is similar to other European countries both in terms of growth anomalies, and in terms of the fraud level, which in France reaches 48% and in the UK is up to 50 %. In the USA, for example, the growth anomalies are even higher, 22.25%, while the level of fraud rises to 54% “, says Nikita Baklanov, HypeAuditor marketing specialist.

The landscape of Instagram influencers in Romania

The number of users is 4,539,000 people, representing 23.5% of the entire population.

Content creators (18,716 analyzed in the HyperAuditor report) are mostly female (60.40%), most aged between 18 and 34, while male influencers (39.60%) are mostly between 25 and 34 years old.

Overall, the average appreciation of Romanian influencers amounts to 2.86%, slightly lower than in other countries, users in Romania being less involved in the content created by them. On the other hand, the Romanian nano-influencers have communities with higher engagement (6.23) compared to the international average in this category (5.71).

Considering the number of followers, the Romanian Instagram content creators are divided into:

Mega – influencers and celebrities (over 1 million followers)

They often have a very mixed audience, with various topics of interest. Their relationships with them are colder compared to other groups of influencers. They have the highest coverage, but the lowest level of trust.

Macro – influencers (100,000 – 1 million followers)

They are famous in a local community, a kind of “mini-celebrity”. Their content is usually of high quality and is based on a certain hobby or theme.

Micro-influencers (5 thousand – 20 thousand followers) and medium-influencers (20 thousand – 100 thousand followers)

They have a niche audience that appreciates more deeply the connection. Micro-influencers are present in almost every field: health and fitness, nutrition, entrepreneurship, fashion and beauty are some of the best represented categories.

Nano-influencers (1 thousand – 5 thousand followers)

They are regular consumers, passionate and willing to share; influence a smaller number of people, but have the highest rate of appreciation from their community.

Countries with the highest engagement rate (ER) in 2020

Finland: 5.51% Greece: 5% Croatia: 4.12% Japan: 4.07% Austria: 4.04% Germany: 3.91% Poland: 3.87% Hungary: 3.82% Belgium: 3.79% Latvia: 3.77%

The most popular content niches of the Romanian Instagram influencers are: lifestyle (19.54%), music (12.22%), beauty (8.34%), photography (6.46%), fitness and gym (6.27%), family (5.34%), humor and fun (5.21%), travel (4.99%).

Who are the most influential content creators in Romania?

Inna– 2.91 million followers

Antonia- 2.61 million followers

Delia- 2.51 million followers

Andra– 2.4 million followers

EusuntDorian- 2.14 million followers

Nicolecherry- 2 million followers

Smiley_omul – 1.9 million followers

Alinaeremia – 1.8 million followers

AndreeaMantea- 1.8 million followers

Selly – 1.69 million followers



The full survey can be found here.