Top of the best dyes for gray hair: 5 recommendations for 2022!

For many women, covering gray hair is not simply about hiding their age. Rather it is seen as a way of expressing how one feels as a person. When choosing a dye for gray hair, women are guided by the cost, the quality of the dye and the reputation of the brand, because the result obtained and the durability of the color depend on these factors.

When choosing a dye, the following should be considered:

– special attention should be paid to the shade chosen. For white hair, too dark shades are not suitable. On the contrary, a lighter, lighter tone is more appropriate;

– coloring techniques should not be confused: for a reflection, you don’t need a permanent hair dye, but a tone-on-tone dye or a much less visible hair dye;

– the fixing time is of paramount importance, because keeping the paint too long means overloading the hair with pigments, and if it is left too little, the final result does not appear and the hair is not dyed.

Therefore, here are some recommendations of the best hair dyes to cover gray hair .

1. Herbatint – Permanent coloring gel

It has a formula composed of 8 organic plant extracts, including aloe vera, capable of covering white hair 100%, achieving an excellent result.This dye is gentle and suitable for all scalp types, even the most sensitive. Some of the shades are completely mixable, so infinite shades can be achieved. The coverage is excellent, the color does not fade until several heavy washes. These shades usually last even a month. That is why it is considered the best dye for gray hair .

2. L’Oréal Pro – Inoa Oxidation Colouring

It is among the best hair dyes on the market, able to satisfy even the most demanding women. It is a nickel-free, ammonia-free hair dye that is gentle enough for both hair and scalp. It does not irritate, the colors are pleasant and offer natural and bright reflections. The opacity is excellent, allowing effective coloring even on white hair without problems. It is essential to use INOA 6% oxidizer, as the others do not work. By visiting the website of the online store MakeUp, various shades of colors of this brand can be purchased.

3. Schwarzkopf – IGORA Royal Premium

Igora Royal is a professional hair dye, suitable both for regeneration and for giving a new shine. It contains special ingredients such as moringa oleifera extract, which can protect the hair during dyeing. It provides long-lasting intense color and is one of the few hair dyes able to cover 100% gray hair. Accordingly, we classify it among the best dyes for gray hair, which can be purchased by accessing the link https://makeup.ro/categorys/22813/.

It is also a suitable hair dye for touch-ups.

4. Bionike – Shine On 10 minutes Fast

Anyone who wants to cover gray hairs, revive or change their hair color with a product with a high tolerance profile will find this do-it-yourself hair dye a valuable ally.

The application is simple and the waiting time is about 10 minutes. The effect of covering gray hair is very good. The color lasts well even after many washes, and the hair remains soft and shiny.

5. Garnier – Herbalia Color vegetale 100%

Quite natural, does not damage the hair. It is not a chemical dye and is also suitable for white hair, to which it gives natural reflections.

Natural dyes are an ideal alternative to chemical dyes, but they are very good for thin hair. It gives blonde highlights to light hair, and when henna and indigo are added, it creates different shades of brown and adds body to thin hair. Herbalia is not aggressive and applies like a normal paint.