Bucharest’s popular cultural and leisure event, “Străzi Deschise/Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade,” returns this weekend, July 19–20, inviting locals and tourists alike to explore the newly extended pedestrian zone on Calea Victoriei, as well as Piața Amzei and Christian Tell Street.

From 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on both days, these central streets will transform into vibrant spaces dedicated to art, entertainment, and community relaxation, organized by ARCUB – the Cultural Center of the City of Bucharest.

What to Expect This Weekend

Visitors can enjoy a diverse cultural and artistic program, including:

Live painting demonstrations

Street animation performances

Acrobatic shows

Relaxation zones

Photo-themed installations

Access to permanent exhibitions at the Filipescu-Cesianu House, part of the Bucharest Municipality Museum.

Key Highlights:

“Freestyle Puppetry” by Țăndărică Theatre – animation shows for children on Calea Victoriei 45 , both days from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM .

Acrobatic performances by artists from Bucharest Metropolitan Circus , on Saturday, 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM , in Revolution Square .

Yellow Weekend – interactive games, snacks, and quizzes with themed prizes from Raiffeisen Bank Romania, both evenings from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Piațeta Odeon.

️ Museum Exhibits & Free Outdoor Gallery

Visit the “Museum of Ages – from Childhood to Old Age” and “Near the Saints. The Văcărești Monastery Frescoes, 40 Years Later” (ticketed access from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM ).

Enjoy a free open-air photography retrospective showcasing the work of Dragoș-Radu Dumitrescu from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in the museum’s outdoor space.

For the full event program, visit www.arcub.ro.

Traffic Restrictions – July 19–20

To support the event, Calea Victoriei will become pedestrian-only from Bulevardul Dacia to Splaiul Independenței, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM. Key intersections (e.g., Strada Știrbei Vodă, C.A. Rosetti, and Bulevardul Regina Elisabeta) will remain open for crossing.

STB public transport routes will be redirected without affecting service to passengers.

Vehicular traffic will resume overnight , from 11:00 PM to 9:00 AM between Saturday and Sunday.

Bike lanes will be closed for safety during the pedestrian hours.

Piața Amzei Street (between Calea Victoriei and Piața Amzei) and Christian Tell Street (between Str. Biserica Amzei and Str. Piața Amzei) will also be pedestrian-only during the same hours.

“Străzi Deschise – Bucharest, Urban Promenade” is a city initiative organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB and PROEDUS, aiming to reconnect people with urban spaces through cultural, social, and educational experiences.