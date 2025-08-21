Travel takes on a new meaning at the 20th edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival. From October 3 to 12, Romania’s only film event that qualifies films for the list of Oscar-eligible candidates invites cinephiles on a journey across the big screens of the capital, showcasing 89 stories from around the world, all selected for the festival’s international competition.

43 animated short films will compete for the Animest Trophy, while another 34 student-produced shorts from some of the world’s most prestigious animation schools will compete for the dedicated student film award. The International Feature Film Competition offers five distinct adventures, all making their Romanian premiere, while films selected for the VR section will take audiences through seven unique and immersive worlds. The list of films in the Animest.20 Official Competition is available on the festival website: https://www.animest.ro/competitie-2025/.

“The 2025 selection, our anniversary year, will be one of the most interesting in the festival’s history. Many of the submitted animated stories were bizarre, sometimes even dark, but also very colorful. Each year it becomes increasingly difficult, so in 2025 the selection is emotionally contradictory – some films are very funny, others very depressing, yet all are incredibly vivid in the subjects they explore. All shorts in the competition are of remarkable quality, whether made by students or experienced directors. The Animest.20 competition selection can be easily described as a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences on the big screen. We are lucky to watch the films on a five-meter diagonal screen with excellent sound, rather than on a computer monitor. That clearly makes a difference in a festival selection,” said Mihai Mitrică, the festival’s chief selector.

Already honored at Annecy with the Contrechamp Award, recognizing originality, bold approach, and innovative artistic style, Flavours of Iraq (dir. Léonard Cohen) paints an intimate portrait of Iraq, transforming over 10,000 messages posted by Franco-Iraqi journalist Feurat Alani on Twitter in 2016 into a deeply emotional and artistic cinematic experience. Using a mix of genres—memoir, journalism, animation, and documentary—the film explores a personal perspective beyond mainstream news, following Feurat’s journey retracing his father Amir’s footsteps. It is a story about heritage, identity, and the deep bonds between a son and his father’s homeland.

Also honored at Annecy, this time with the Jury Prize for Feature Film, is the stop-motion anthology Tales from the Magic Garden (dir. David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec). The film tells a heartfelt story about grief and the healing power of storytelling. Before its Annecy selection, the film premiered in Berlin in the Generation Kplus section, dedicated to films addressing themes relevant to children and youth. The story centers on three siblings spending their first weekend alone with their grandfather, increasingly isolated since the grandmother’s death. To fill the void left by their favorite storyteller, the children begin sharing their own fantastic narratives. Loss, compassion, and empathy are explored closely, while family traditions and imagination provide genuine comfort.

From the Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF), one of Asia’s major animation events, where it won the Grand Prize, comes the Korean production The Square (dir. Bo-Sol KIM). This animated romantic thriller follows a forbidden love story between Swedish diplomat Isak and traffic officer Bok-joo. As Isak’s term ends, Bok-joo mysteriously disappears, turning the romance into a tense thriller. The film uses a realistic animation style to capture the oppressive atmosphere of a society under constant surveillance, while highlighting the humanity and desire for connection that persists despite obstacles.

Another thriller, political with metaphysical undertones, is Death Does Not Exist (dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière), which premiered at Cannes in the Quinzaine des cinéastes section. After a failed armed attack on wealthy landowners, activist Hélène abandons her comrades and flees into the forest, haunted by the spirit of her former accomplice Manon, who forces her to reevaluate her beliefs and decisions. Together, they traverse a magical valley where dramatic events and supernatural transformations challenge their personal and political choices, turning a story about radicalism into a profound reflection on loyalty.

Also in the Animest.20 feature competition is ChaO (dir. Yasuhiro Aoki, Studio 4°C), an original romantic comedy set in a future where humans and mermaids coexist. Shy shipbuilding company employee Stephan’s life is turned upside down when mermaid princess Chao proposes marriage. The film explores cultural differences, offering fresh perspectives on an unconventional relationship and an unexpectedly tender story about love, acceptance, and discovering inner beauty.

Official Feature Film Teaser: https://bit.ly/Animest20FeatureFilm

77 Shorts Competing for the Coveted Trophy

One of the shorts in the International Competition will take home the Animest 2025 Trophy, securing a spot on the Academy Awards® list of eligible candidates. It will be a tough task for the jury to select the winner from a selection that pushes the boundaries of imagination, featuring works from directors who have already won an Animest Trophy. Jean-Sébastien Hamel and Alexandra Myotte, winners at Animest 2023, return with What We Leave Behind, premiering internationally at Locarno. Agnès Patron, winner of the 2020 Animest Trophy, returns with To the Woods, presented in Cannes’ premiere. From La Semaine de la Critique at Cannes comes the short God is Shy (dir. Jocelyn Charles), a horror film with existential undertones.

The short The Night Boots, winner of three awards at Annecy this year (Cristal for Short Film, Audience Award, André-Martin Award), is directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon, who previously participated in the Animest jury. I Died In Irpin (dir. Anastasia Falileieva), a multi-award-winning anidoc, also joins the competition.

Official Short Film Teaser: https://bit.ly/Animest20ShortFilm

Animation fans will also enjoy the Student Film Competition, showcasing 34 shorts from 22 top animation schools worldwide, including Gobelins, La Poudrière, Royal College of Art, University of Tokyo, FAMU, UMPRUM, and MOME. Some of these films were selected at other major festivals such as Annecy (Fish River Anthology, Hunting), Ottawa (Bear Hunt, The Grind), Locarno (Keep Out), and Animafest Zagreb (Windy Day).

Official Student Film Teaser: https://bit.ly/Animest20StudentFilm

The Best VR Film Will Be Selected from 7 Innovative Productions

This year’s VR competition impresses with innovative techniques and evolving storytelling. Four VR titles in Animest.20 were also part of Venice’s official selection, renowned for its competitive VR section.

From Venice, Romanian audiences will experience the national premiere of Nana Lou (dir. Isabelle Andreani), an intimate story about the relationship between a granddaughter and her grandmother, exploring family, memories, and the passage of time.

Murmuration (dir. Patricia Bergeron) immerses viewers in a symbolic space exploring memory and consciousness. Lichtung (dir. Aria Wolf) invites audiences into a magical forest with a visual and auditory journey. From fantasy to sci-fi, Max Q (dir. Joel Benjamin) places viewers at the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure during a rocket launch, offering an intense space exploration experience.

More details on the Animest.20 International Competition are available at www.animest.ro. To enjoy the full anniversary journey with access to all screenings, animation enthusiasts can purchase festival passes via Eventbook.

The Animest Festival is a project of the Animest Association, co-financed by the Romanian National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN).