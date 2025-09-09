Tudor Giurgiu Unveils New Film The Spruce Forest

Transilvania Film announces the nationwide release of a new film directed by Tudor Giurgiu, inspired by Romania’s recent history.

Following Libertate (2023), which was based on a lesser-known event during the December 1989 Revolution, The Spruce Forest revisits the events of April 1, 1941, when a Romanian community in Bessarabia was massacred at Fântâna Albă locality by Soviet troops. By fictionalizing the survivors’ stories, the film brings back to the big screen two of Romania’s most acclaimed actors – Coca Bloos and Mircea Andreescu – in a powerful tête-à-tête performance. The cast also includes Ionuț Caras, Mircea Constantinescu, Gabriel Gheorghe, and Silva Helena Schmidt. The Spruce Forest will be released in cinemas nationwide starting October 7.

The official trailer has been released online – watch here

Between September and October, the film’s team will embark on a promotional tour across the country, including stops in cinemas and high schools. More details will be announced soon.

“The winning bet is the casting of these two extraordinary actors. Coca Bloos and Mircea Andreescu not only embody the characters they portray but also allow the formulation of essential questions.” – LiterNet

In 1940, Romania was forced to cede Bessarabia, Bukovina, and Ținutul Herței to the Soviet Union – a territory of over 3 million inhabitants, today part of Ukraine. For most of the Romanians under Soviet occupation, there was only one dream: to reunite with their families and return home. The Spruce Forest explores one of the darkest chapters in Romania’s history. Inspired by the tragedy of Fântâna Albă on April 1, 1941, the film reconstructs the fate of a Romanian community from Bessarabia, massacred in their desperate attempt to find refuge from Soviet occupation.

- Your advertising could be here -

The testimony of a genocide survivor (Mircea Andreescu) becomes the backdrop against which archival footage and the Siberian memories of his wife (Coca Bloos) intertwine, in a dizzying play of mirrors that questions the very notion of historical truth and reveals forgotten traumas with potentially devastating consequences in the present.

The screenplay was written by Tudor Giurgiu and Gabriel Gheorghe, cinematography by Marius Panduru and Toma Velio, and editing by Alex Pintică.

“I was preoccupied with questioning how we relate to historical truth and our collective traumas. Many of them we have forgotten, but their consequences still echo today. That, I believe, is the true stake of the film. Even though at first I was tempted to make an epic film after discovering these stories, the more I read, the more I realized that what is truly shattering is the human tragedy – of those who survived the massacre and crossed back into Romania, but especially of those who remained in the villages of Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina and were deported. These are the stories I hope will move people’s hearts, souls, and consciences, regardless of age.” – Tudor Giurgiu

More images and information about The Spruce Forest can be found on the film’s social media pages: