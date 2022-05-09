Turin welcomes the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

By Kevin Sherwin

Yes it’s that time of the year again when Europe unites in song as the 66th Eurovision Song Contest is all set to take place in the northern Italian city of Turin.

12 months ago Italy beat favourites France and Switzerland to record their first win since 1990 with the band Maneskin, and now they have the honour of staging the contest.

It seems that every year I start my reporting with some controversial news and this year is no different. Due to the conflict in Eastern Europe Russia have been “kicked” out of the contest and we fear that it may be some time before their invited back.

Despite what’s happening in Ukraine their representatives Kalush Orchestra will be present in Turin and I expect them to get a standing ovation before they start their performance.

We nearly didn’t have Israel participating, just a few weeks before they were due to fly to Turin there were concerns surrounding the security and protection of there artist.

I’m glad to say that Michael Ben David and the Israeli delegation sorted it out and will perform live here in Turin.

So let’s get down to business,40 country’s will take to the stage at the Pala Olimpico arena under the slogan “The Sound of Beauty” but sadly covid restrictions are still with us and most of the press can only cover the event online instead of the usual access to the press centre.

We can watch rehearsals and press conferences and interview the artists all online but fortunately I have still managed to secure tickets for the live shows making this my 23rd visit to the Eurovision Song Contest.

With the eyes of the world on Turin to produce a spectacular TV show things have not started well, apparently the stage which features a giant revolving sun has broken and cannot revolve and is stuck in one position & unfortunately it cannot be fixed without completely dismantling the entire stage, something that cannot be done in time, so many delegations have had to change their stage presentation to take into account this unfortunate mishap.

Some of the artists are annoyed that this has happened and the Albanian singer apparently broke down in tears as she had prepared for weeks for her stage routine to incorporate the revolving sun.

On the subject of the Albanian performance, she was asked to tone down her presentation as the organisers thought it a bit too raunchy.

Now of course everyone who loves Eurovision are experts and can predict who will win the show, so this year we have people saying that Italy can do the double and make it 2 in a row but Sweden might have something to say about that as they seem to be second favourite and would love to make 7 victories and equal the record held by Ireland.

Also expected to finish in the top 5 are Spain, who last won the contest in 1969, and the Mayor of Valencia has already said that if Spain wins then his city would put in a bid to host in 2023.

Look out for the United Kingdom this year, normally they’re at the bottom of the scoreboard but Sam Ryder with Spaceman is receiving a lot of praise and could actually finish in the top 5.

Romania are represented this year by “Andrei Ionut Ursu who goes under the name of “WRS” with his song “lamane” which won the Romanian National selection back in March.

Originally he started his career as a dancer and was once a member of a Boyband in Romania but now he is on the biggest stage of his life and hopes to qualify to the grand final.

That is something Romania have only done once in 7 years, in 2017 when Illinca and Alexa Florea finished 7th with “Yodel it”.

WRS during his rehearsal looked like a Spanish matador in his red sequinned shirt and black leather trousers.

As is normal with Eurovision we have the usual variety of weird and wonderful performers this year.

Norway are represented by men in wolf masks who claim to be from outer space and have a passion for bananas, I guess that’s weird but hey this is Eurovision of course.

We have 2 very topical performances this year, Serbia spends her 3 minutes on stage washing her hands, I can only assume it’s a reference to covid. Latvia sing about going green and saving the planet which I’m sure will get a vote from a Greta Thunberg.

The Estonian entry intrigued me as it reminded me of an old spaghetti western and apparently it was written as a homage to the work of Ennio Morricone, and if you listen very carefully you might just hear a similarity to the theme from the Clint Eastwood movie “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.”

Moldova are Zdob si Zdub, & the Advahov brothers with the song ‘Trenuletul’.

It’s all about a train journey from Chisinău to Bucharest and features a good old fashioned fiddle and accordion. They are no strangers to Eurovision as they’ve represented Moldova twice before in 2005 and 2011. Last year the Australian artist couldn’t fly to Rotterdam to perform live due to covid restrictions, but were glad to say that Sheldon Riley has managed to to join us from down under and will sing his song called “Not the same.”

No stranger to TV shows either as he’s previously appeared in X Factor Australia, The Voice Australia and Americas Got Talent. Speaking about his Eurovision entry he said “It is the story I never thought I’d be able to tell written from the memories of a child who at the age of 6 was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome”.

I feel I must mention the Georgian artists Circus Mircus, formed by 3 local circus academy drop outs who are a bit Strange.

Very eccentric guys who told me that given the opportunity like all eccentric rock bands they could see themselves throwing a television set out of a hotel room window.

So the hairs are all styled, make-up applied, the dresses ironed and the flags at the ready, we’re all set. Semi Final 1 takes place on Tuesday10th of May with Semi Final 2, which features Romania takes place on Thursday 12th.

The Final of this 66 year old “Grand lady” is broadcast to the world on Saturday 14th of May and we wish all the artists the very best of luck. So “Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin”!