TV5MONDEplus streaming platform now in Romanian

TV5MONDE, the largest French-language broadcaster in the world, watched by more than 421 million households, launches TV5MONDEplus, its streaming platform in French, with Romanian interface and subtitles in Romania. With over 2 million visits per month of the 7,000 hours of content available, the on-demand platform is accessible for free, on all devices: web platform, mobile applications (iOS and Android compatible with Chromecast and AirPlay), connected TV (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku), and Smart TV (LG and Samsung).

One million Romanian households already watch TV5MONDE EUROPE channel weekly

Every week, over one million Romanian households watch TV5MONDE EUROPE channel which bears Romanian subtitles since 2008. Moreover, the viewing time of its TV programs has increased by 26% in the last four years, which shows an increased interest of Romanians in francophone productions. Furthermore, fully involved in the local cultural and educational life, TV5MONDE is the privileged partner of the biggest cultural events in Romania (French Film Festival (FFF), Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Astra Film Festival (AFF), …). In order to help promote multilinguism, TV5MONDE also makes its online educational platform “Apprendre et enseigner le français” available for free to all the French language learners and teachers. Launching TV5MONDEplus in Romanian is thus the next natural step in the digital expansion of the broadcaster with the objective of enabling francophones and francophiles from Romania to discover, via one single interface, the very best of French-language programs.

7,000 hours of entertainment available on TV5MONDEplus

TV5MONDEplus is meant as a complementary offer to the channel. Usage are evolving quickly, with a demand for content anytime, anywhere, on any device. TV5MONDEplus answers this need by offering 7,000 hours of first rate content on-demand and for free. The catalogue of the platform is composed of general entertainment, ranging from cinema (collections, arthouse and short films), series, documentaries, magazines, animation, web creations or kids programs from across the Francophone world.

This month, Romania celebrates 30 years since joining the International Organization of La Francophonie

The Romanian launch of TV5MONDEplus takes place in the context of the 30-year anniversary celebration of Romania joining the International Organization of Francophonie, an organization that brings together 88 francophone states, and where Romania is a full member since 1993.

On this occasion, Yves Bigot, the CEO of TV5MONDE is on an official visit to Romania, where he stated:

“Our role as a public service is to allow access to as many francophones as possible, but also francophiles, thanks to local language subtitling, to share the values, creativity and talents of Francophonie, whose operator is TV5MONDE. We are glad to offer a new service to Romanians, which comes in complement to the TV channel, mirroring the diversity and wealth of French speaking productions.”

At the moment more than 421 million households around the world have access to one or more TV5MONDE channels, and in the 24 countries where the TV station measures the ratings, the television is watched by 62 million viewers every week. TV5MONDE programs are subtitled in 13 languages, including Romanian since 2008.