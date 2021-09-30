Two UNTOLD-like festivals in Poiana Braşov, under the name Massif

The Brasov Local Council has agreed to conclude a collaboration protocol with the UNTOLD festival organizer, so, starting next year, two festivals will held in the Poiana Brasov resort, which will take place under a concept called Massif.

The goal of the protocol is “to transform Poiana Brasov into the most important mountain resort for young people in Europe, and not only”.

The producers say that Massif will mean several events, which will take place throughout the year in Poiana Brasov, the headlines being two music festivals: one in the winter season, which will combine skiing with electronic music, dance, trance and experimental and the other, in the summer.

The initiator of the partnership, Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban, said that UNTOLD organizers are not the only ones who have voiced their intention to come to Brasov, but they have “a recipe and an organizing team that has proven not only that it can deliver a concept, but can adapt such concepts to communities “.

In his turn, UNTOLD CEO Bogdan Buta said he wants the events to start as soon as possible, but this depends on the concrete support they will receive from local authorities:

“We want to start in 2022. Of course, it will depend , in the end, by the tangible support received from the local authorities, as well as by the national legislation, taking into account the context in which we are, but certainly we want to start, ideally, right from this winter “.

According to this partnership, the UNTOLD representatives will bear all the expenses for organizing and promoting these events, while the municipality is committing to provide the organizers with the plot of land and with the urban technical equipment needed to organize these events in ideal conditions.

The UNTOLD company currently has two active projects: the UNTOLD – Cluj and Neversea – Constanţa festivals.